XRP Price Clears $3, Reenters Global Top 100 Assets

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 06:42
TLDR:

  • XRP price crosses $3, signaling renewed momentum as wallets with large holdings stay in focus.
  • XRP market cap rises to $181.88B, putting the token back among the world’s top 100 assets.
  • Analysts say monthly close above 2017 peak could open door to price discovery and new highs.
  • Only 5.6M wallets hold under 500 XRP, suggesting mass accumulation occurred before retail demand kicked in.

XRP has lately crossed the $3 mark, pulling the token back into the global spotlight. The surge has brought XRP back into the list of the world’s top 100 assets. 

Market watchers say this may set up the next phase of the rally. The conversation now shifts to how far this move can go. Traders are watching $10 as the level where retail may hesitate to jump in. 

According to CoinGecko data at press time, XRP trades at $3.12 with a 24-hour volume of $6,493,225,152, up 3.23% on the day and 10.61% this week.

XRP price on CoinGecko

XRP Price Clears $3, Market Cap Hits $181B

Data from market trackers shows XRP now holds a market cap of about $181.88 billion, ranking 99th globally. Henry, known in the crypto space as @LordOfAlts, pointed out that the token’s comeback from being called dead many times highlights its strong recovery.

Trader @guyontheearth noted the monthly chart has pushed through its highest close since the 2017 cycle. They added that closing this month above that peak could trigger price discovery and a parabolic move higher.

Wallet data also shows how concentrated holdings are. More than 5.6 million wallets still hold fewer than 500 XRP. Analysts say this supports the idea that mass accumulation occurred before this breakout.

The $3 level now acts as the line where conviction is tested. According to @24hrscrypto1, a 10,000 XRP bag already costs $30,000, and at $10 that same stack would require $100,000.

Traders Eye $10 XRP Price and Supply Constraints

Speculation is growing around whether XRP can sustain its momentum toward $10. Market watchers warn that most retail traders may consider the token too expensive by then. The real test will be whether enough buyers are willing to step in at higher levels.

Participants argue that once XRP’s utility rails are fully live, supply could tighten further. That scenario would leave latecomers facing higher entry points.

Current price action suggests whales are not yet exiting positions. Instead, they appear to be holding through the breakout. This could keep pressure on supply, giving bulls more room to push the next leg higher.

For now, XRP’s move back into the global top 100 is the milestone traders are focused on. Whether the token can keep momentum and set fresh highs will likely decide how quickly $10 comes into view.

