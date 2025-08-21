XRP Price Crashes After SEC Denies XRP ETFs, What Are The Next Important Dates?

The XRP price is crashing following reports that the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has temporarily denied applications for XRP ETFs. The postponed rulings continue to add to investor uncertainty, with the regulator setting the next key dates for October 2025.

US SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision Timelines

The US SEC has once again put a pause on decisions surrounding all 5 pending Spot XRP ETFs. According to statements published on the regulator’s official website, the commission has extended its review period for XRP ETF filings from CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and Canary.

The earliest revised deadline falls on October 18, 2025, for NYSE’s Arca’s Grayscale XRP Trust. Section 19 (b)(2) of the Securities Act of 1934 sets a 180-day statutory review period. Since Grayscale filed its Federal Register notice on February 20, the initial deadline would have been on August 19. However, the Commission exercised its authority to extend the decision window by an additional 60 days for a more thorough evaluation.

Furthermore, the SEC is slated to make a decision regarding Cboe BZX’s 21Shares Core XRP Trust on October 19. The original 180-day review from the February 21 notice would have ended on August 20. CoinShares’ filing has also been pushed back. Nasdaq had filed the proposal on February 7, 2025, seeking approval to list and trade shares of the CoinShares XRP ETF.

For this ETF, the previous 180-day window would have concluded on August 24, 2025. However, the Commission determined that additional time was necessary to fully assess the proposal. As a result, the regulatory agency designated October 23, 2025, as the new date by which it will either approve or disapprove the XRP ETF filing.

Other XRP ETF proposals facing delays include Bitwise’s filing at Cboe BZX, now scheduled for October 20. Meanwhile, Cboe BZX’s Canary’s XRP Trust Share review deadline is set for October 24, closely aligning with CoinShares’ application.

XRP Price Crashes Amid ETF Delays

Following the SEC’s decision to delay XRP ETF approvals, the XRP price experienced a sharp decline, reflecting mounting market uncertainty. CoinMarketCap’s data shows that XRP‘s value has fallen to $2.89, at the time of writing, marking a 3.82% drop within 24 hours and a 10.84% decline over the past week.

Crypto analyst Ripple Van Winkle shared insights on the XRP price crash in a recent X social media post. He emphasized that XRP is now trading below the psychological $3 support level, plunging 5.4% in under a day and recording its largest single-day loss since July. Additionally, he noted that while retail traders panicked and sold, institutional investors seized the opportunity to accumulate, purchasing $3.8 billion worth of XRP.

Currently, technical indicators point to a symmetrical triangle formation, suggesting that XRP’s next significant move hinges on whether it can surpass the $3.26 breakout zone to reach $3.9. According to the market expert, failing to break past this zone could drive the cryptocurrency below $2.96. Key resistance levels remain between $3.08 and $3.14, and unless bulls reclaim this resistance range, sellers are likely to stay in control.