XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 17:30
XRP
XRP$2.8034-1.49%
The XRP price is dipping under uncertain market conditions, struggling to hold momentum as the broader crypto market sentiment weakens. While XRP remains a key player in payments, retail investors are shifting their focus to Rollblock’s fast-moving presale.

With over $11.5 million raised and more than 55,000 players already active on its live gaming platform, Rollblock is building real traction. The crypto gaming platform’s deflationary tokenomics and revenue-sharing model are drawing interest as a more exciting growth story for 2025.

Rollblock Delivers Substance as Hype Meets Utility

Rollblock is breaking away from the pack of speculative presales by offering a live GambleFi platform that actually works.

With more than 12,000 games, from poker and blackjack to AI-powered sports prediction leagues, it’s building a thriving ecosystem where token holders are earning from real platform revenues. Weekly buybacks, burns, and payouts shrink supply while rewarding the community, turning speculation into predictable income.

The results speak volumes. Over $15 million in wagers have already run through the system, with 30% of revenue channeled into buybacks. Of those tokens, 60% are permanently burned, locking in scarcity, while 40% fuel staking rewards, offering up to 30% APY. Licensed, audited, and built on Ethereum, Rollblock is one of the few presale projects combining transparency with compliance.

Here is why demand for RBLK keeps multiplying:

  • 12,000+ AI-driven games, including roulette, crash titles, and live poker
  • Sportsbook streaming global fixtures from La Liga, the NFL, and UFC
  • Fiat and crypto onramps, making access seamless worldwide
  • Welcome bonuses up to $1,100, plus VIP perks, rakebacks, and monthly rewards

With $11.5 million already raised and the token price at $0.068, early investors are sitting on a 500% ROI before major exchange listings propel prices higher. Influencer coverage from names like Crypto Nautic is amplifying attention, and what makes Rollblock stand out is simple—it’s a presale that’s already delivering real-world utility.

XRP Holds Steady as Ripple Expands Global Reach

XRP trades at $2.84, holding its ground even as the broader crypto market softens. Trading volume over the past day sits near $4.49 billion, while the token’s market value is about $169.17 billion.

Over the past week, XRP has climbed 5.58% in value, showing some strength despite lingering bearish signals. Investors are optimistic that if momentum returns, a push toward $3.40 is possible.

Source

Ripple’s latest move adds another layer of optimism. The network has reached a new agreement with Thunes, a payments group active in more than 130 countries. Thunes, which handles billions in transactions each year, plans to plug Ripple’s blockchain into its system. The goal is simple: speed up international transfers and make them more affordable.

The partnership highlights XRP’s goal of bridging banking with blockchain. By tapping into Thunes’ vast network of financial institutions, Ripple is positioning XRP as a tool for real-world payments and broader financial inclusion. The deal could mark a significant step in boosting both adoption and investor confidence.

Rollblock Shines as XRP Faces Uncertain Paths

With XRP bulls losing steam, investors are beginning to look elsewhere for growth. Rollblock has emerged as a clear alternative, offering more than speculation by turning real user activity into direct investor rewards. The platform’s model of weekly buybacks, burns, and staking payouts sets it apart in a market still dominated by hype.

Here is how Rollblock compares to XRP:

MetricRollblock (RBLK)XRP
Price$0.068$2.84
Market Cap$11.5 Million raised in presale$169B+
Recent price growth500% presale surge; $15 wagers processed in the last year417% price rally in the last year
Use caseWeb3 crypto gaming platform with staking rewardsCross-border payment, financial inclusion

At $0.068 in presale, RBLK is attracting attention as a low-cap entry into a deflationary ecosystem with a proven growth engine. Analysts say this blend of adoption and scarcity gives Rollblock the edge, especially compared to XRP’s current weakness. For traders chasing the next breakout, Rollblock’s fundamentals make it a compelling case.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post XRP Price Dips In Uncertain Trading Conditions & Retail Interest Crowds Into Rollblock’s Rapidly Growing Presale appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
