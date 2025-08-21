XRP Price Drop To $2.40 Possible According To Onchain Data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 20:30
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01459-0.34%
Solana
SOL$185.94+4.30%
Binance Coin
BNB$855.47+4.15%
SPX6900
SPX$1.3047-0.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,864.32+1.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9189+3.01%

Key takeaways:

  • XRP confirms a bearish descending triangle on the daily chart, risking an 18% drop to $2.40.

  • Declining daily active addresses signal reduced transaction activity and cooling demand for XRP.

  • Spot taker CVD remains negative, suggesting waning investor demand.

XRP (XRP) traded 23% below its multi-year peak of $3.66, and a convergence of several data points signals a possible drop toward $2.40.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows XRP trading below a descending triangle in the daily time frame, as shown in the chart below.

A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern, characterized by a flat, horizontal support line and a descending upper trendline that slopes downward.

The price broke below the support line of the prevailing chart pattern at $2.95 on Tuesday to continue the downward trend, with a measured target of $2.40. 

Such a move would bring the total gains to 18% from the current level.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, the altcoin needs to reclaim the $3 support level to avoid a deeper correction to $2.24. The last two times the price reclaimed this level in the recent past were in mid-July and early August, preceding 25% and 15% rallies, respectively. 

XRP/BTC bearish divergence

XRP’s bearishness is supported by a growing bearish divergence between its XRP/BTC pair and the relative strength index (RSI).

The daily chart below shows that the XRP/BTC pair rose between July 10 and Aug. 18, forming higher lows.

But, in the same period, its daily RSI descended to 43 from overbought conditions at 75 over the same time frame, forming lower lows, as shown in the chart below.

XRP/BTC daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Related: Price predictions 8/18: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK

A negative divergence between falling prices and a rising RSI usually indicates weakness in the prevailing uptrend, prompting traders to book profits at higher levels as investor interest decreases and buyer exhaustion sets in.

The chart above also reveals that XRP/BTC sits above a key support zone between 0.0000245 BTC and 0.0000250 BTC, embraced by the 200-day simple moving average. 

A drop below this area could see the XRP/BTC pair continue its downtrend, fueled by a further drop in XRP price.

Declining network activity could amplify XRP sell-off

The XRP Ledger has experienced a significant drop in network activity compared to Q1/2025 and the period between June and July. Onchain data from Glassnode reveals that the daily active addresses (DAAs) on the network are now far below the numbers seen in March and June.

The ledger recorded a robust 608,000 DAAs on March 19 and 577,134 on June 16, reflecting high user engagement and transaction activity. However, there was a dramatic slump from the end of June through August, as shown in the chart below. 

With only around 33,000 daily active addresses, user transactions have decreased, possibly signaling reduced interest or a lack of confidence in XRP’s near-term outlook.

XRP Daily Active Addresses. Source: Glassnode

Historically, declines in network activity typically signal upcoming price stagnation as lower transaction volume reduces liquidity and buying momentum.

The number of transactions has also decreased by 51% from 2.5 million in June to 1.25 million at the time of writing, per data from CryptoQuant.

Transaction count and active addresses are widely used to estimate the number of users interacting with a network. They offer valuable insights into the network’s overall activity and user engagement, serving as a key indicator of blockchain adoption and interaction with the underlying token.

As such, this significant drop in these onchain indicators might drive XRP’s value lower, sparking speculation that the token could sink deeper in the short term.

Negative 90-day CVD backs XRP’s downside

Analyzing the 90-day spot taker cumulative volume delta (CVD) reveals the extent to which the sell-side activity is intensifying.

CVD measures the difference between buy and sell volume over a three-month period.

Since July 28, selling pressure has dominated the order book, after the XRP/USD pair hit multi-year highs above $3.66 on July 18.

XRP spot taker CVD. Source: CryptoQuant

The negative CVD (red bars in the chart above) indicates profit-taking among traders, which signals waning demand as sellers take control.

If the CVD remains red, it means sellers are not backing down, which could set the stage for another leg down, as seen in historical corrections.

With more than 91% of the XRP supply still in profit at current prices, investors could continue locking in gains, adding to the headwinds.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/xrp-s-price-downtrend-could-continue-here-s-4-reasons-why?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Share
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC