XRP Price Eyes $3 Retest After Whale Selloff and RSI Spike

XRP has endured two volatile weeks after large holders, commonly known as whales, sold roughly 160 million tokens into the market. That concentrated distribution pressured liquidity and increased short-term volatility. At the same time, the Stochastic RSI sits near 88.89, signaling extreme overbought conditions and raising the odds of a near-term cooldown in momentum. Technical […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.