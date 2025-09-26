The post XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price has continued its downward trend, slipping further down to $2.74 within a few hours after reaching a peak of $2.92. The token has lost around $18 billion in market cap since its slipped below $3. Summary XRP extends losses below $2.80 as bearish momentum strengthens across the crypto market after Trump announces new tariffs. Selling pressure and risk-off sentiment weigh heavily on the token’s short-term outlook as it falls further below the 30-day moving average. XRP price has fallen lower, hinging at $2.74 as it slips further down. After taking a hit following the crypto mass liquidations, the token has failed to recover back to the $3 level. It appeared to have a short-rebound period, but fell short of expectations of reaching beyond $2.99. At the moment, the entire crypto market is under intense selling pressure. On Sept. 26, the total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion. Most of the major tokens have fallen off the green zone, with XRP (XRP) taking a harder hit than most by plummeting 2.9%. On the same day, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs that would come into effect on October 1st. Trump said that the U.S. would impose tariffs on any branded or patented pharmaceutical products that are not manufactured in the U.S. Fears of tariffs seemed to put more pressure on crypto markets, as seen in historical patterns throughout this year. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to stabilize somewhere below the previous threshold, XRP price broke below key support levels and failed to hold previous resistance-turned-support zones. That shift in technical structure allows bears to dominate in the short-term until stronger bids emerge. Despite recent approval of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund by the SEC, it has been dampened… The post XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price has continued its downward trend, slipping further down to $2.74 within a few hours after reaching a peak of $2.92. The token has lost around $18 billion in market cap since its slipped below $3. Summary XRP extends losses below $2.80 as bearish momentum strengthens across the crypto market after Trump announces new tariffs. Selling pressure and risk-off sentiment weigh heavily on the token’s short-term outlook as it falls further below the 30-day moving average. XRP price has fallen lower, hinging at $2.74 as it slips further down. After taking a hit following the crypto mass liquidations, the token has failed to recover back to the $3 level. It appeared to have a short-rebound period, but fell short of expectations of reaching beyond $2.99. At the moment, the entire crypto market is under intense selling pressure. On Sept. 26, the total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion. Most of the major tokens have fallen off the green zone, with XRP (XRP) taking a harder hit than most by plummeting 2.9%. On the same day, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs that would come into effect on October 1st. Trump said that the U.S. would impose tariffs on any branded or patented pharmaceutical products that are not manufactured in the U.S. Fears of tariffs seemed to put more pressure on crypto markets, as seen in historical patterns throughout this year. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to stabilize somewhere below the previous threshold, XRP price broke below key support levels and failed to hold previous resistance-turned-support zones. That shift in technical structure allows bears to dominate in the short-term until stronger bids emerge. Despite recent approval of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund by the SEC, it has been dampened…

XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:03
XRP
XRP$2.7393-4.08%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002978-8.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016432+2.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01157-3.42%
Capverse
CAP$0.10812-3.49%

XRP price has continued its downward trend, slipping further down to $2.74 within a few hours after reaching a peak of $2.92. The token has lost around $18 billion in market cap since its slipped below $3.

Summary

  • XRP extends losses below $2.80 as bearish momentum strengthens across the crypto market after Trump announces new tariffs.
  • Selling pressure and risk-off sentiment weigh heavily on the token’s short-term outlook as it falls further below the 30-day moving average.

XRP price has fallen lower, hinging at $2.74 as it slips further down. After taking a hit following the crypto mass liquidations, the token has failed to recover back to the $3 level. It appeared to have a short-rebound period, but fell short of expectations of reaching beyond $2.99.

At the moment, the entire crypto market is under intense selling pressure. On Sept. 26, the total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion. Most of the major tokens have fallen off the green zone, with XRP (XRP) taking a harder hit than most by plummeting 2.9%.

On the same day, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs that would come into effect on October 1st. Trump said that the U.S. would impose tariffs on any branded or patented pharmaceutical products that are not manufactured in the U.S. Fears of tariffs seemed to put more pressure on crypto markets, as seen in historical patterns throughout this year.

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to stabilize somewhere below the previous threshold, XRP price broke below key support levels and failed to hold previous resistance-turned-support zones. That shift in technical structure allows bears to dominate in the short-term until stronger bids emerge.

Despite recent approval of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund by the SEC, it has been dampened by broader macroeconomic headwinds. While ETF approval would usually spark optimism and attract institutional inflows, but the positive effect has been overshadowed by concerns in traditional markets.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently cautioned that financial markets may be overheating, pointing to stretched valuations in certain asset classes. His comments have made investors more risk-averse, with many pulling back capital from risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

According to data from CoinGlass, as much as $18 billion was wiped out from the XRP market cap in the past seven days ever since the token slipped below $3.

How will XRP fare in the short-term run?

XRP price analysis

XRP price has broken below its 30-day moving average at $2.7625. This decline confirms short-term bearish momentum as sellers gain control, pushing the token to new lows. The moving average is now trending downward, signaling a continuation of selling pressure unless a quick recovery occurs.

The Relative Strength Index has dropped sharply to 24.43, placing XRP price firmly in oversold territory. While this indicates that selling may be overextended in the immediate term, it also reflects strong bearish momentum dominating the market right now. In many cases, an RSI this low can trigger a technical rebound, but the intensity of the current decline suggests caution before assuming buyers will step in.

XRP price chart has continued on its downward trend | Source: TradingView

In terms of downside risk, the immediate support lies around $2.745 to $2.740, which XRP price is now testing. A decisive break below could expose the token to deeper losses, with the next support likely forming near $2.725. If bearish sentiment across the crypto market persists, XRP price could struggle to defend these levels and fall further down the line.

For a rebound to happen, XRP price would need to reclaim $2.760 and then challenge the $2.770 resistance zone. A recovery above the 30-period MA would be an early sign of stabilization, however a move above $2.770 could pave the way for a retest of $2.790.

Source: https://crypto.news/xrp-price-falls-below-2-80-why-is-it-crashing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Shiba Inu painted important picture that suggests potential rally recovery potential
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-7.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001171-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:34
Share
Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Cloudflare just rewrote a chapter in the crypto playbook. On September 25, the company revealed Cloudflare Net Dollar, a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin designed to fuel the “agentic web”, where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Matthew Prince, Cloudflare’s cofounder and CEO, framed it plainly: “The Internet’s next business model will be powered by pay-per-use, fractional payments, and microtransactions… By using our global network, we are going to help modernize the financial rails needed to move money at the speed of the Internet.” This is not a casual side step into crypto; it’s a pivot to reimagine how value flows in a web increasingly governed by autonomous systems. Why NET Dollar Matters for the Agentic Web The internet has long depended on ads, subscriptions, and bank transfers. But these often fail when machines, not humans, do the spending. Cloudflare Net Dollar is built to change that. It aims to support: Instant, global paymentsAI agents must operate across currencies, borders, and time zones. NET Dollar promises fast, secure transactions that work everywhere. Programmable microtransactionsAgents could buy the cheapest flight ticket the moment it drops, or auto-pay a supplier upon delivery. NET Dollar is engineered for that kind of trigger-based flow. Creator-friendly economicsThe stablecoin opens new models: creators earning small, precise payments, developers monetizing APIs, and AI firms compensating content sources directly. Standards and interoperabilityCloudflare is backing open architectures like the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, so agents and services can transact beyond silos. Market and Competitive Context The stablecoin world isn’t virgin territory. Giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) dominate, with a combined value in the hundreds of billions. Regulatory frameworks are tightening—2025 saw the passing of stablecoin legislation in the U.S., which demands full backing and transparency. Still, Cloudflare’s edge lies in infrastructure. It already powers huge swaths of the web with performance, security, and global reach. Embedding Cloudflare Net Dollar into that backbone could heighten adoption. As one blockchain commentator wrote: “They need to deal with a coming tidal wave of agentic bot traffic… one way is erect a toll booth that forces agents to identify, whitelist, and/or pay for access.” Notably, the details remain opaque: exact launch timing, partner banks, and blockchain architecture are all “coming soon.” Signals to Watch: Crypto Indicators & Risks To evaluate Cloudflare Net Dollar, here are key metrics and warning signs: Backing and reserves: Stability depends on fully collateralized USD holdings and regular audits. On-chain activity: Volume, velocity, and contract interactions will hint at real use. Adoption by agents & developers: How quickly AI platforms integrate NET Dollar will show momentum. Regulatory compliance: Stablecoin rules vary by jurisdiction; failure to adapt spells trouble. Competition and differentiation: Will AI payments favor open standards over closed ecosystems? Liquidity and market spread: If spreads widen or slippage is high, adoption will suffer. Related Moves & Industry Reactions Just days ago, Google teamed with Coinbase and others to unveil an open AI payments protocol that supports stablecoin flows across platforms.  Meanwhile, banking voices warn that stablecoins could siphon trillions from traditional deposits. Still, crypto analysts see this as an opportunity: if AI agents become the biggest stablecoin users, Cloudflare is staking a claim to that future. In The Block’s coverage, the U.S. Senate is gearing up for a crypto tax hearing on October 1, spotlighting how Washington is thinking about digital assets. Conclusion Cloudflare Net Dollar is more than a crypto flurry; it’s a strategic bet on a new financial plumbing for an AI-powered internet. It bridges infrastructure and value, aiming to let machines spend as fluidly as humans. The vision is bold. Execution must be flawless. If Cloudflare nails the launch, backs it with transparency, and wins developer trust, NET Dollar could anchor the next wave of agentic commerce. But if the tendrils of regulation, adoption lag, or technical missteps choke momentum, it risks being another promising token that never quite finds traction. FAQs about Cloudflare Net Dollar Q1: What is the difference between Cloudflare Net Dollar and USDC/USDT?NET Dollar is purpose-built for AI agents and embedded into web infrastructure, while USDC/USDT are generalist stablecoins used across many DeFi and payment systems. Q2: Will every NET Dollar be backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars?Yes, Cloudflare says the stablecoin will be fully backed by U.S. dollar reserves, aligned with regulatory expectations. Q3: Which blockchain will NET Dollar use?Cloudflare hasn’t disclosed the chain yet. That decision may impact speed, costs, and interoperability. Q4: What is the agentic web?The “agentic web” refers to a future internet where autonomous AI agents perform tasks—booking, shopping, scheduling—on humans’ behalf, demanding payments and decision logic without human intervention. Glossary of Key Terms Stablecoin: A crypto token pegged to a stable asset (often the U.S. dollar) to minimize volatility. Agentic Web: The next generation internet where AI agents carry out transactions and tasks autonomously. Microtransaction: A very small financial transaction, often fractions of a dollar, enabled by high-speed rails. Programmable Payment: A payment tied to code or triggers, allowing actions (e.g. “pay when X occurs”) to execute automatically. x402/Agent Payments Protocol: Open standards for embedding payments into web and AI flows, enabling standardized machine-to-machine transactions. Velocity: How quickly money circulates (turnover) — a key measure of transaction activity. Read More: Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions">Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions
LayerNet
NET$0.00007248+2.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.115-2.29%
Union
U$0.010379-19.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 19:30
Share
Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 19:15
Share

Trending News

More

-243,735,301,882 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Critically Important: Details

Cloudflare Launches Net Dollar Stablecoin to Power AI Transactions

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40