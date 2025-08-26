XRP Price Fluctuation: XRP Holders Choose OurCryptoMiner Contract to Earn $17,500 in Stable Yield

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 06:46
U
U$0.0116-3.01%
Solana
SOL$187.13-11.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,725.55-3.33%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005029-4.57%
GET
GET$0.00986-2.24%
XRP
XRP$2.8906-4.92%

BitcoinWorld

XRP Price Fluctuation: XRP Holders Choose OurCryptoMiner Contract to Earn $17,500 in Stable Yield

The XRP market has recently experienced some volatility, with the price of XRP briefly soaring to $3.04 before falling back to hover around $2.90. Due to sell-offs by some holders, the price has lacked the momentum to continue rising. Meanwhile, a growing number of users are turning to new, stable income solutions—participating in OurCryptoMiner cloud mining contracts through an on-chain protocol. This model offers automatic daily settlement of profits, with some users earning as much as $17,500 in a single day, gradually establishing itself as a sustainable passive income model.

 

How to start OurCryptoMiner cloud mining journey quickly?

-New Signup Bonus: New users get $12 for signing up, which can be used for daily signups to earn a steady $0.6 per day.

Efficient Service Highlights: Redefining the Cloud Mining Experience

OurCryptoMiner’s efficient service not only upgrades the mining process, but also redefines the rules of the industry with innovative technology and unique model, providing users with the following core functions: 

-Users do not need to buy expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment, sign a contract, and get earnings 24 hours a day. 

-Provides top-ups and withdrawals for a wide range of cryptocurrencies: Dogcoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), U.S. Dollar (USDC), Litecoin (LTC), U.S. Dollar (USDT-TRC20), U.S. Dollar (USDT-ERC20), and more. 

-Intuitive interface designed for both novice and experienced miners. 

-The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral bonus and up to $100,000 in bonuses. 

-No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service or management fees. 

-Green mining technology, environmentally friendly and efficient 

OurCryptoMiner deploys global data centers and provides arithmetic leasing services, allowing users to participate in mining remotely without the need to purchase a mining machine. It combines intelligent algorithms to optimize strategies and regular revenue distribution to ensure that users receive safe and efficient digital asset value-added services. 

 

Choose a personalized power contract

Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, OurCryptoMiner offers a wide range of arithmetic contracts. You can choose the option that best suits your budget and profitability goals to maximize every penny. Stable Income Contracts:

Newbie Experience Program

Investment: $100 | Cycle Time: 2 days | Daily Profit: $4 | Total Net Profit: $100 + $8

Canaan Avalon Miner 1466

 Investment: $1200 | Cycle Time: 12 days | Daily Return: $15.84 | Total Net Profit: $1200 + $190.08

Canaan Avalon A15XP  

Investment: $3500 | Cycle Time: 25 days | Daily Return: $48.65 | Total Net Profit: $3500 + $1216.25

Bitmain Antminer S23 Immersion

Investment: $7900 | Cycle Time: 32 days | Daily Return: $114.55 | Total Net Profit: $7900+$3665.6

Bitmain Antminer S23 XP+ Hyd

Investment: $10,000 | Cycle Time: 37 days | Daily Return: $155 | Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5735

ANTSPACE HK3 V6  

Investment Amount: $55,000 | Cycle Time: 50 days | Daily Return: $1061.5 | Total Net Profit: $55,000 + $53,075

Example:

Invest $27,000 to subscribe to a $27,000 contract for Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft with a 45-day term and a daily yield of 1.79%.

Amount of Passive Income a user can earn per day after successful purchase = $27,000 × 1.79% = $483.3.

After 45 days, the user’s principal and earnings: $27,000 + $483.3 × 45 days = $27,000 + $21,748.5 = $48,748.5

(The platform offers a variety of stable yield contracts, which can be viewed on the OurCryptoMiner website at https://ourcryptominer.com.)

 

OurCryptoMiner’s Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are crucial. ourCryptoMiner understands this and prioritizes the safety of its users. paladinMining is committed to transparency and legitimacy, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining energy consumption is provided by new energy sources, allowing cloud mining to join the ranks of the carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution and delivers superior returns, allowing every investor to enjoy the opportunities and benefits.

image1 75

 

About OurCryptoMiner

OurCryptoMiner is committed to providing secure and compliant cloud mining solutions for users around the world, covering more than 190 countries and regions and serving over 3.6 million users. With Bitmain’s technical support and investment, OurCryptoMiner not only maintains sound operations, but also actively promotes blockchain education and financial inclusion, connecting more people to the future of the digital economy.

For more information, please visit: https://ourcryptominer.com or contact the platform’s official e-mail address: i[email protected].

This post XRP Price Fluctuation: XRP Holders Choose OurCryptoMiner Contract to Earn $17,500 in Stable Yield first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14691+2.04%
SIX
SIX$0.02123-3.28%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009448-0.17%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

PANews reported on August 26 that according to official Stargate news, LayerZero Foundation has officially completed the full acquisition of Stargate (STG), including the protocol, tokens and treasury. After the acquisition, STG tokens will be convertible into LayerZero's native token, ZRO, at a fixed exchange rate (1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO), with the exchange window remaining open. Furthermore, StargateDAO will be dissolved, and STG staking will cease. However, previously locked STG will be automatically unlocked and can be redeemed for ZRO at any time. Furthermore, all veSTG holders who locked up their STG before August 10th will receive 50% of the protocol's Stargate revenue over the next six months, with the remaining 50% allocated for ZRO buybacks. Earlier news came out that Stargate DAO has approved LayerZero’s acquisition of Stargate (STG) .
SIX
SIX$0.02123-3.28%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1628-9.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263-9.07%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 09:12
Share
ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official announcement, ZetaChain has completed the lightning network upgrade, laying the foundation for decentralized cross-chain transactions. This upgrade mainly includes the
CROSS
CROSS$0.21387-7.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0576-7.39%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1281-17.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Stargate announced the termination of STG staking function. veSTG holders will share 50% of the protocol revenue and the other 50% will be used for ZRO repurchase.

ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

Tom Lee forwarded the views of his fund analyst: ETH may bottom out at $4,300 and start to rebound to a new high

SUI's treasury subsidiary, Mill City Ventures III, has been renamed SUI Group Holdings and its stock symbol has been changed to SUIG.