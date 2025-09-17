XRP Price Forecast For 2025 – 2028: Layer Brett Beats XLM On Crypto Trending Charts As Presale Raises Over $3.7M

The crypto market is hyping again, with traders debating whether established coins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) can still deliver outsized returns. Recent headlines around the XRP price forecast have investors eyeing institutional moves, while XLM continues to carve its niche in cross-border payments.

But in the background, a new crypto presale is stealing attention. Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum layer 2 meme token, has already raised more than $3.7m in presale funds, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. With staking rewards at roughly 706% APY, it’s climbing the trending charts and being compared to big names.

Ripple (XRP) price forecast driven by institutional demand

The Ripple (XRP) market has been fueled by institutional accumulation, with whales easing their selling pressure. Analysts following the latest XRP price forecast expect a steady climb if this trend continues.

At its July 2025 peak, XRP reached $3.54, showing that demand is still alive. Some predictions suggest a 15% rally is possible heading into 2026 as new payment integrations, such as Brazil’s on-chain private credit platform, add utility to the XRP Ledger.

Still, the XRP price forecast remains mixed. Bulls point to long-term adoption, while skeptics highlight resistance levels near $3.80 that could take significant capital to break. For now, XRP stays in focus but may not provide the explosive gains smaller projects can deliver.

Stellar (XLM) holds steady amid market swings

While XRP steals much of the spotlight, Stellar (XLM) continues to perform steadily. The Stellar network has long been focused on fast, cheap cross-border transactions, and recent updates keep it relevant in the payments sector. Currently trading near $0.45, XLM is showing resilience despite market volatility.

The latest XLM coverage highlights stability rather than sharp moves, with analysts calling it a solid hold rather than a breakout play. Its all-time high of $0.94 feels distant, and while XLM may continue to grow gradually, it’s not sparking the same excitement as the top gainer cryptos making waves right now.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is trending with new investors

Against the backdrop of Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM), Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out as something entirely different. Built on Ethereum’s layer 2 technology, it delivers ultra-fast transactions and fees as low as $0.0001. This makes it a memecoin with real utility, breaking away from the hype-only reputation of earlier meme tokens.

The presale’s $3.7 million haul shows strong momentum. With LBRETT priced at $0.0058, early buyers are getting in at ground level. Staking yields around 706% APY, adding to the appeal, although rewards will naturally decrease as more people join.

Comparing XRP, XLM, and LBRETT

While the Ripple (XRP) price forecast suggests modest gains and Stellar (XLM) continues its slow march forward, Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers the kind of growth potential that newer investors crave. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a strong community-first approach, it’s positioned as one of the most exciting low-cap crypto gems in the market.

Unlike XRP, which needs institutional volume to move significantly, and XLM, which is more of a steady performer, Layer Brett has the profile of a next 100x altcoin heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Conclusion

As things stand, XRP and XLM remain important parts of the crypto landscape. The XRP price forecast points to gradual progress, and XLM continues to hold its place in payments. But neither offers the combination of low entry price, scalability, and massive staking rewards that Layer Brett does.

For investors scanning beyond the usual names, it’s shaping up as one of the best plays to watch in late 2025.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X