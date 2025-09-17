XRP Price Forecast For 2025 – 2028: Layer Brett Beats XLM On Crypto Trending Charts As Presale Raises Over $3.7M

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.654-1.84%
Stellar
XLM$0.3809-1.24%
XRP
XRP$3.0132-0.74%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02531+0.11%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5129-1.51%

xrp-ripple2 main LBR

The crypto market is hyping again, with traders debating whether established coins like Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) can still deliver outsized returns. Recent headlines around the XRP price forecast have investors eyeing institutional moves, while XLM continues to carve its niche in cross-border payments. 

But in the background, a new crypto presale is stealing attention. Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum layer 2 meme token, has already raised more than $3.7m in presale funds, with tokens priced at just $0.0058. With staking rewards at roughly 706% APY, it’s climbing the trending charts and being compared to big names.

Ripple (XRP) price forecast driven by institutional demand

The Ripple (XRP) market has been fueled by institutional accumulation, with whales easing their selling pressure. Analysts following the latest XRP price forecast expect a steady climb if this trend continues. 

At its July 2025 peak, XRP reached $3.54, showing that demand is still alive. Some predictions suggest a 15% rally is possible heading into 2026 as new payment integrations, such as Brazil’s on-chain private credit platform, add utility to the XRP Ledger.

Still, the XRP price forecast remains mixed. Bulls point to long-term adoption, while skeptics highlight resistance levels near $3.80 that could take significant capital to break. For now, XRP stays in focus but may not provide the explosive gains smaller projects can deliver.

lbr

Stellar (XLM) holds steady amid market swings

While XRP steals much of the spotlight, Stellar (XLM) continues to perform steadily. The Stellar network has long been focused on fast, cheap cross-border transactions, and recent updates keep it relevant in the payments sector. Currently trading near $0.45, XLM is showing resilience despite market volatility.

The latest XLM coverage highlights stability rather than sharp moves, with analysts calling it a solid hold rather than a breakout play. Its all-time high of $0.94 feels distant, and while XLM may continue to grow gradually, it’s not sparking the same excitement as the top gainer cryptos making waves right now.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is trending with new investors

Against the backdrop of Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM), Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out as something entirely different. Built on Ethereum’s layer 2 technology, it delivers ultra-fast transactions and fees as low as $0.0001. This makes it a memecoin with real utility, breaking away from the hype-only reputation of earlier meme tokens.

The presale’s $3.7 million haul shows strong momentum. With LBRETT priced at $0.0058, early buyers are getting in at ground level. Staking yields around 706% APY, adding to the appeal, although rewards will naturally decrease as more people join. 

Comparing XRP, XLM, and LBRETT

While the Ripple (XRP) price forecast suggests modest gains and Stellar (XLM) continues its slow march forward, Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers the kind of growth potential that newer investors crave. With a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a strong community-first approach, it’s positioned as one of the most exciting low-cap crypto gems in the market.

Unlike XRP, which needs institutional volume to move significantly, and XLM, which is more of a steady performer, Layer Brett has the profile of a next 100x altcoin heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Conclusion

As things stand, XRP and XLM remain important parts of the crypto landscape. The XRP price forecast points to gradual progress, and XLM continues to hold its place in payments. But neither offers the combination of low entry price, scalability, and massive staking rewards that Layer Brett does.

For investors scanning beyond the usual names, it’s shaping up as one of the best plays to watch in late 2025.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?