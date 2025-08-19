XRP price forecast points to a possible 777% surge to $28

  • XRP could potentially rise from around $3 to $28, representing a 777% increase.
  • Financial institutions are increasingly adopting XRP for cross-border payments.
  • The projected surge depends on favorable market conditions and continued adoption.

XRP is once again at the centre of market discussions after crypto strategist @egragcrypto shared a prediction suggesting the token could rally by as much as 777%, potentially reaching $28.

The digital asset, currently trading at around $3.01, has attracted renewed attention from both investors and analysts across global markets.

XRP priceSource: CoinMarketCap

This projection comes against a backdrop of historical price cycles, ongoing legal clarity from Ripple’s battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and increasing institutional adoption of blockchain-based settlement solutions.

The combination of technical chart patterns and real-world developments is driving speculation on whether XRP can repeat its past performance and set new all-time highs.

XRP cycles show patterns behind $28 forecast

According to the analysis, XRP’s price history reveals three distinct cycles. The first, during the 2017–2018 boom, saw the token move from just a few cents to over $3.00 before the wider crypto market collapsed.

The second occurred between 2020 and 2021, when XRP staged a strong rebound despite Ripple being caught in an SEC lawsuit.

Egrag’s cycle analysis now points to a potential third phase. XRP has been consolidating near multi-year highs, with the 777% target at $28.16 projected if the historical pattern plays out once again.

The forecast has spread widely across social media, with the tweet by @egragcrypto fuelling further debate among market watchers and crypto traders worldwide.

Ripple’s legal win and institutional partnerships

Momentum around XRP has also been supported by developments outside of charts. A key turning point came in 2023, when Ripple secured a partial court victory against the SEC.

The ruling determined that XRP was not considered a security when traded on exchanges, removing a major source of regulatory uncertainty. This outcome provided banks and institutions with the confidence to engage with the token, reviving its role as a settlement asset.

Ripple has since expanded its network of financial partnerships across global markets, with institutions exploring XRP’s potential for cross-border payments.

Despite challenges, XRP has consistently maintained its place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation. At present, the token is up roughly 1.66% today, with trading volumes reflecting solid interest from both retail and institutional investors.

XRP prediction requires favourable conditions

While the 777% projection to $28 has gained attention, analysts note that such a move would require favourable conditions, including wider crypto market growth, regulatory stability, and continued adoption by financial institutions.

The size of the rally means that the prediction remains highly ambitious, but XRP’s resilience has kept it in the spotlight.

Sustained performance in trading volumes, combined with XRP’s ability to maintain relevance despite legal hurdles, has encouraged closer monitoring of the asset.

Whether or not the cycle analysis proves accurate, XRP continues to demonstrate significant staying power in an evolving global cryptocurrency market that is increasingly shaped by institutional participation and long-term investor interest worldwide.

