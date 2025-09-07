XRP Price Holds at $2.80 as Investors Shift Toward Layer Brett

The XRP price has been moving around the $2.80 mark, showing the kind of volatility long-time holders are used to. While XRP remains one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, many investors are looking elsewhere for higher upside.

That spotlight is now on Layer Brett, a new Ethereum layer 2 memecoin that’s gaining momentum fast. With its crypto presale already above $2.9 million and the $LBRETT price still at $0.0055, early adopters are chasing massive staking rewards that promise far more excitement than the slow grind of veteran coins.

Why investors are excited about Layer Brett

Legacy tokens like XRP have strong use cases but face real limitations. Market volatility, ongoing regulation, and a capped growth ceiling all weigh on long-term prospects. Layer Brett, meanwhile, offers a mix of meme energy and real blockchain performance.

By building on the Ethereum layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees. Analysts expect layer 2 networks to process trillions annually by 2027, which is why projects like Layer Brett stand out. Early stakers can earn up to 895% APY, returns that simply don’t exist with XRP.

What is Layer Brett?

Layer Brett is more than just a meme token. It’s a purpose-built layer 2 crypto project combining community-driven culture with actual scalability. Inspired by Brett’s origins on Base, this evolution brings a fully functional ecosystem powered by Ethereum.

At its core, Layer Brett is focused on making transactions cheap, fast, and rewarding. With the $LBRETT price still only $0.0055, the presale is giving early buyers a rare entry into what many are calling one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

How Layer Brett works

Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, reducing fees to near zero while keeping settlements almost instant. Buyers can connect wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, pick ETH, USDT, or BNB, and grab tokens within seconds.

The roadmap also includes gamified staking features, NFT integrations, and a $1 million giveaway to reward the community. This approach combines the fun of a meme coin with the functionality of a top DeFi project.

XRP price prediction and outlook

XRP is trading at about $2.81 with a market cap close to $192 billion. Its last real peak was $3.84 back in 2018, although it did climb to $3.54 during a rally in July 2025. Even with solid trading volume, the XRP price still feels held back by ongoing legal issues and a lack of major innovation outside of payments.

For many investors, this makes XRP a steady but capped asset. Gains are possible, but compared to a low-cap crypto gem like Layer Brett, the potential looks modest.

Why Layer Brett looks like the better bet

The difference is in scale. XRP is already huge, so doubling in price is a big achievement. Layer Brett, with its early-stage valuation and $LBRETT price of $0.0055, has far more room to grow.

With staking crypto rewards, meme-driven energy, and layer 2 scalability, it’s being positioned as a next 100x meme coin for the crypto bull run 2025.

Conclusion: A shift in momentum

The XRP price may keep moving higher, but its days of explosive growth are likely behind it. Layer Brett is bringing fresh energy to the market, combining fun with real functionality. With presale tokens selling fast, massive APYs available, and a $1 million giveaway underway, this could be the breakout meme token of the year.

Don’t wait until the hype takes over. At $0.0055, Layer Brett offers one of the most compelling entry points in today’s market.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post XRP Price Holds at $2.80 as Investors Shift Toward Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/xrp-price-holds-at-2-80-as-investors-shift-toward-layer-brett/