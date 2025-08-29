XRP Price in “Full Porting” Phase, Raoul Pal Sees $5-$7 on Horizon

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/29 16:02
XRP Price To Face Deeper Correction Ahead, Say Top Analysts

The post XRP Price in “Full Porting” Phase, Raoul Pal Sees $5-$7 on Horizon appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Global Macro Investor CEO Raoul Pal has turned the spotlight back on XRP, saying the token is now in what he calls a “full porting” phase, a critical stage that could decide its next major move.

Pal pointed to long-term technical structures such as falling wedges and descending triangles, chart patterns that have historically preceded explosive breakouts in XRP.

Why the “Full Porting” Phase Matters for XRP Price

XRP Price

Pal argued that XRP’s current setup looks strikingly similar to its past cycles. He recalled how in 2021 the token spent months consolidating before breaking out from $0.20 to nearly $2 in a parabolic rally. According to him, XRP may now be approaching a similar inflection point. Extended sideways price action, he said, could give way to another strong surge.

“XRP is now in a full porting stage,” Pal noted, hinting that the conditions resemble its biggest historical rallies.

Bill Morgan Pushes Back on XRP Technical Jargon

Not everyone agrees with Pal’s framing. Bill Morgan, a well-known lawyer and XRP advocate, cautioned against overinterpreting the phrase:

His comments serve as a reminder that fundamentals and investor psychology remain just as critical as technical setups when evaluating XRP’s future trajectory.

Macro Tailwinds Driving the Crypto Market

Pal also emphasized the broader backdrop for digital assets. He highlighted that global liquidity is set to rise as the U.S., EU, China, and Japan roll over massive debt piles. With regulatory progress, sovereign accumulation of crypto, and Wall Street’s expanding interest, he described the environment as an:

Pal compared the setup to 2017, one of crypto’s most explosive years. He explained that GMI’s probabilistic framework, built on over 1,000 charts, suggests this cycle could last until at least Q1 2026, and possibly Q2, with central banks keeping liquidity flowing longer than in previous cycles.

XRP Price Analysis 

XRP Price

For XRP specifically, the immediate challenge remains the $3 psychological barrier. At present, XRP is trading around $2.91 after a brief market-wide dip. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez noted that the retracement to $2.83 fits the expected pattern rather than signaling weakness.

Can XRP finally break through and hold above $3? If Pal’s thesis proves right, this “full porting” phase could set up the breakout that long-term holders have been waiting for.

FAQs

Could XRP hit $10 in the long term?

Optimists believe yes, but it depends heavily on adoption, regulation, and utility growth.

Is XRP still seen as a top altcoin for this bull run?

Yes, many still rank XRP among key altcoins due to its payment use cases.

Why is XRP called the “bankers’ coin”?

Because Ripple has long pursued partnerships with banks and payment providers.

How much XRP is left in circulation?

Around 55% of the total 100 billion supply is in circulation.

What’s XRP Price Prediction for 2025?

CoinPedia projects XRP in 2025 to trade between $2.30 (low) and $5.81 (high), with an average target of around $4.89.

