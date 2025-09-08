XRP Price Momentum Builds As Traders Watch $5 Target

The XRP price traded around $2.82 at press time after a strong series of rallies. Analysts examined momentum indicators and technical levels to determine if the token could extend toward $5.

Could this push higher define the next stage of the trend?

XRP Price Showed Steady Momentum in Recent Weeks

The XRP price advanced through several resistance points in recent sessions. Buyers pushed the token beyond $2.90 and $3.40 before it consolidated near $3.65 at press time.

This series of higher moves showed demand remained consistent even as the market absorbed profit-taking.

Market observers compared the climb with earlier periods in XRP’s trading history. In prior cycles, clearing such resistance zones often opened the way to significant psychological levels.

Traders now viewed $5 as the next checkpoint, combining both technical significance and symbolic importance.

One widely followed market analyst said XRP remained in an established uptrend. He noted that as long as buyers continued to support higher levels, the probability of testing $5 increased.

His assessment aligned with broader trading discussions on X, where many participants highlighted the importance of XRP holding above the $2.80 zone.

The token’s ability to consolidate near recent highs without sharp retracement reinforced the idea that momentum remained intact.

Market participants monitored whether accumulation at current levels would provide a base for another leg upward.

Source: X

Technical Indicators Supported Further Upside Potential

At press time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood near 62. Analysts pointed out that this reading placed XRP comfortably below the traditional overbought threshold of 70.

The implication was that the token still had room for further gains before technical exhaustion became a concern.

Some divergence appeared between the RSI and recent price peaks. Traders acknowledged this, but many argued it was typical during consolidation within an uptrend.

Divergences of this kind often reflected pauses in momentum rather than outright trend reversals.

Support at $2.80 was viewed as critical. Analysts said holding this level would be essential for sustaining the current upward bias.

If preserved, the zone could act as a platform for a renewed breakout attempt. A decisive move higher would then place the $5 target back into focus.

Technical factors were not the only drivers under consideration. Market psychology also played a key role.

Whole-number milestones such as $5 often carried weight in digital asset trading, similar to how Bitcoin’s progression through major thresholds had sparked fresh interest in previous cycles.

Analysts said this psychological dimension added another layer of importance to the ongoing price action.

Outlook Focused on Key Support and Resistance

Looking ahead, traders pointed to two critical reference points. On the downside, maintaining support near $2.80 would be essential for sustaining momentum.

On the upside, a break beyond recent consolidation near $3.65 could trigger a push toward the widely monitored $5 region.

Broader sentiment across digital asset markets also mattered. Discussions around regulation, institutional involvement, and diversification beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum shaped how investors viewed tokens like XRP.

Analysts said such context added weight to technical observations, reinforcing the possibility of further activity if conditions aligned.

At press time, the XRP price continued to trade in a range that kept both possibilities open. Consolidation signaled stability, while momentum indicators suggested potential for extension.

Traders monitored the balance between buying interest and resistance levels to assess whether the move toward $5 could materialize.