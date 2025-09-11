XRP Price Prediction: $4.7 — Fed Rate Cuts and ETF Boom Drive Passive Income Growth for DOT Miners

September 10, 2025 – Crypto Market Flash: With the probability of a Fed rate cut in September approaching 99% and ETF applications entering a critical approval window, Ripple’s token, XRP-USD, broke through the $3.00 mark today, closing at $3.02, marking three consecutive days of gains and continued market optimism.
Analysts predict that if the current momentum continues, XRP prices could reach the key target price of $4.7 in the short term.
At the same time, DOT Miners, based on the Polkadot ecosystem, have become a new favorite among investors. The platform combines blockchain computing power, cross-chain liquidity, and a yield aggregation strategy to help users achieve stable returns during digital asset upswings.
Based on current data, DOT Miners users can earn an average of $8,700 per day from liquidity mining, cross-chain clearing, and institutional custody, creating a passive income stream amidst market fluctuations.
Ripple’s partnerships with European financial giants like BBVA also signify that the traditional banking system is opening the door to crypto asset custody and payment clearing. With the influx of ETF funds and growing institutional participation, cross-chain yield platforms like DOT Miners may become a key bridge connecting traditional finance and the crypto world.
With just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations:
Register in seconds and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.
DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes:
Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7
Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97
Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6
Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708
Investment: $150,000 | Lifecycle: 48 days | Daily Return: $3,000 | Maturity Return: $150,000 + $144,000
Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.
Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.
No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.
All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.
Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.
Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.
Utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, asset security is guaranteed throughout the entire process.
Invite friends and enjoy double the benefits.
Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”
With the growing demand for passive income among global institutional and individual investors, DOT Miners’ XRP mining program undoubtedly provides a new avenue for increasing the value of digital assets.
Going forward, DOT Miners will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems, driving the cloud mining industry towards greater efficiency and sustainability, and helping global users embrace the new era of digital finance.
Website: https://dotminers.com/
Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners
The post XRP Price Prediction: $4.7 — Fed Rate Cuts and ETF Boom Drive Passive Income Growth for DOT Miners appeared first on 36Crypto.