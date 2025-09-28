The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is watching October closely as the SEC faces deadlines for multiple ETF applications, including XRP ETFs. Analysts say an approval could trigger a “supply shock” in XRP’s market, where available tokens on exchanges are already at historic lows. Coinbase’s XRP inventory, for example, has fallen nearly 90 percent in recent months and now sits near 100 million tokens. Why an ETF Could Shift the Market Spot ETFs must hold the underlying asset. That means institutional funds would need to purchase XRP directly from the market to back shares. With retail investors typically holding XRP for the long term rather than trading it actively, analysts believe institutions will need to pay higher prices to convince holders to sell. Some estimate that $5 to $8 billion could flow into XRP ETFs in the first month alone, dwarfing early inflows seen in Bitcoin ETFs. Understanding XRP’s Price Behaviour Jake Claver said that upcoming ETF approvals could trigger a rotation of liquidity from Bitcoin into altcoins such as XRP, Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera. He explained that most retail investors hold XRP for the long term rather than trading it, which keeps supply on exchanges limited. If institutions begin buying XRP to back ETFs, prices will need to rise to persuade holders to sell.  Many investors bought XRP at levels between 20 cents and $3, and they are unlikely to part with their tokens unless the price reaches $10, $25, or even higher. This setup could create a supply shock once demand from ETFs takes off. Claver added that inflows of $5 to $8 billion in the first 30 days are possible, far more than Bitcoin saw at its ETF launch. With stablecoin projects, CBDCs, and… The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is watching October closely as the SEC faces deadlines for multiple ETF applications, including XRP ETFs. Analysts say an approval could trigger a “supply shock” in XRP’s market, where available tokens on exchanges are already at historic lows. Coinbase’s XRP inventory, for example, has fallen nearly 90 percent in recent months and now sits near 100 million tokens. Why an ETF Could Shift the Market Spot ETFs must hold the underlying asset. That means institutional funds would need to purchase XRP directly from the market to back shares. With retail investors typically holding XRP for the long term rather than trading it actively, analysts believe institutions will need to pay higher prices to convince holders to sell. Some estimate that $5 to $8 billion could flow into XRP ETFs in the first month alone, dwarfing early inflows seen in Bitcoin ETFs. Understanding XRP’s Price Behaviour Jake Claver said that upcoming ETF approvals could trigger a rotation of liquidity from Bitcoin into altcoins such as XRP, Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera. He explained that most retail investors hold XRP for the long term rather than trading it, which keeps supply on exchanges limited. If institutions begin buying XRP to back ETFs, prices will need to rise to persuade holders to sell.  Many investors bought XRP at levels between 20 cents and $3, and they are unlikely to part with their tokens unless the price reaches $10, $25, or even higher. This setup could create a supply shock once demand from ETFs takes off. Claver added that inflows of $5 to $8 billion in the first 30 days are possible, far more than Bitcoin saw at its ETF launch. With stablecoin projects, CBDCs, and…

XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 12:05
XRP
XRP$2.7821-0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010294-16.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00486-0.81%
NEAR
NEAR$2.682-1.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002967-1.06%

The post XRP Price Prediction After October 2025 ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is watching October closely as the SEC faces deadlines for multiple ETF applications, including XRP ETFs. Analysts say an approval could trigger a “supply shock” in XRP’s market, where available tokens on exchanges are already at historic lows. Coinbase’s XRP inventory, for example, has fallen nearly 90 percent in recent months and now sits near 100 million tokens.

Why an ETF Could Shift the Market

Spot ETFs must hold the underlying asset. That means institutional funds would need to purchase XRP directly from the market to back shares. With retail investors typically holding XRP for the long term rather than trading it actively, analysts believe institutions will need to pay higher prices to convince holders to sell. Some estimate that $5 to $8 billion could flow into XRP ETFs in the first month alone, dwarfing early inflows seen in Bitcoin ETFs.

Understanding XRP’s Price Behaviour

Jake Claver said that upcoming ETF approvals could trigger a rotation of liquidity from Bitcoin into altcoins such as XRP, Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera. He explained that most retail investors hold XRP for the long term rather than trading it, which keeps supply on exchanges limited. If institutions begin buying XRP to back ETFs, prices will need to rise to persuade holders to sell. 

Many investors bought XRP at levels between 20 cents and $3, and they are unlikely to part with their tokens unless the price reaches $10, $25, or even higher. This setup could create a supply shock once demand from ETFs takes off. Claver added that inflows of $5 to $8 billion in the first 30 days are possible, far more than Bitcoin saw at its ETF launch. With stablecoin projects, CBDCs, and Ripple’s partnerships also in motion, the timeline and catalysts are converging for a major move.

Catalysts Beyond the ETF

ETF approval is not the only driver. Ripple’s ongoing partnerships with banks, stablecoin projects, and potential CBDC pilots add utility to the XRP Ledger. Countries like Palau, Montenegro, and Brazil are already testing XRP for digital currencies, while companies are exploring treasury allocations in the asset. Analysts say these developments, combined with ETF demand, could create simultaneous institutional and retail FOMO.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-price-prediction-after-october-2025-etf-approvals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Crypto markets have once again reminded participants of their unpredictability. Large liquidations swept through leveraged positions, headlines rattled confidence, and […] The post Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004416-1.29%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01419-0.21%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 12:00
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.4148-3.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12359+1.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Client FOMO has forced Vanguard to rethink crypto ETF ban
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001418-3.92%
Comedian
BAN$0.0661+10.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Smart Money Moves to Learn Before Investing in Crypto

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

‘Regrets over delay’ – Vanguard to offer crypto ETFs to 50M investors

Ethereum ETF Outflows Hit Record $795.6 Million Amid Market Shifts

Digital Securities, the operator of Japan's digital securities platform "renga," has secured approximately $2 million in new funding.