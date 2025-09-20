Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Price Prediction: Blockchain Data Shows Ripple Investors Betting Big On Layer Brett

2025/09/20 08:00
Think of XRP like a really popular restaurant that everyone talks about going to. While most people are debating whether the food will get better or if prices will go up to $3.70, some smart diners are quietly slipping out the back door to discover a hidden gem next door. That’s exactly what blockchain data reveals about sophisticated XRP investors right now.

These savvy crypto holders aren’t just waiting around for XRP price prediction targets – they’re using their XRP gains as a launching pad into Layer Brett’s incredible 689% APY staking rewards, which have already raised over $3.78 million in presale funding.

XRP’s strong foundation: why BBVA partnerships and ETF launches create perfect diversification timing

XRP is having quite the moment, and smart investors know it. The recent partnership between Ripple and BBVA under MiCA compliance shows that big, serious banks are finally ready to play with blockchain technology. This isn’t just good news; it’s the kind of institutional validation that makes XRP a solid foundation for any crypto portfolio.

September 18th marked the launch of the first U.S. XRP ETF, followed by CME options on XRP futures starting October 13th. These are fancy new bridges that let traditional investors walk into crypto land. When you combine this with XRP trading around $2.75-$2.77 and analysts eyeing that $3.70 target, you’ve got the perfect storm of legitimacy and growth potential.

Smart money recognizes that XRP’s institutional momentum creates an ideal moment for strategic diversification. Layer Brett represents exactly that kind of next-level opportunity, offering over 689% staking APY while XRP provides the stable foundation that makes such bold moves possible.

Layer Brett vs XRP returns: why 675% staking APY beats waiting for $3.70 price targets

Let’s talk numbers in a way that actually makes sense. If XRP hits that optimistic $3.70 price target from its current $2.75 level, you’re looking at roughly 35% gains. That’s nice, but not life-changing. Now compare that to Layer Brett’s staking APY of over 689%, and suddenly we’re talking about a completely different league of wealth building.

The crypto presale opportunity at $0.0058 per token represents the kind of ground-floor access that smart XRP investors recognize from Ripple’s early days. Instead of hoping XRP climbs another 35%, these investors are positioning themselves in a meme token with serious Layer 2 utility that could potentially deliver 100x returns. The math is simple: diversifying a portion of XRP gains into Layer Brett’s presale offers exponentially better risk-adjusted.

Your simple action plan: using XRP gains to build wealth through Layer Brett’s presale opportunity

Building wealth in crypto doesn’t require a PhD in blockchain technology – it just requires recognizing patterns and acting on them. The pattern here is crystal clear: institutional XRP adoption creates stability, stability generates gains, and smart investors use those gains to access next-generation opportunities like Layer Brett before they explode.

Your action plan is refreshingly straightforward. Take a portion of your XRP position and allocate it toward $LBRETT tokens during the presale phase. The project has already raised more than $3.78 million, proving serious investor interest, while the 689% staking APY provides immediate income generation that dwarfs traditional crypto returns. Layer Brett’s combination of meme energy and Layer 2 fundamentals creates the perfect storm for massive growth potential.

Connect your wallet and buy in today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.
1
1$0.011537-11.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,460.37-2.87%
PANews2025/09/20 08:45
FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to The Block, FTX will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors as part of the third distribution of its bankruptcy estate, starting September 30th. The bankruptcy plan, finalized in October 2024, will utilize over $15 billion in recovered assets. FTX's latest payments will be made to both the exchange's convenient and non-convenient categories. The convenient category generally refers to retail traders and small creditors, who make up the majority (up to 99%) of FTX's creditor base, while the non-convenient category involves larger or more complex claims. FTX’s initial two distributions were intended to refund the exchange’s retail users approximately 120% of their balances at the time FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022. Nonetheless, some former users expressed frustration with FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing that the cash payout from the FTX bankruptcy estate is worth far less than what their crypto assets would be worth today had they not been liquidated, given the market’s rebound since the pandemic-era bear market trough.
1
1$0.011537-11.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08555-2.87%
Particl
PART$0.205-1.44%
PANews2025/09/20 08:10
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Solana
SOL$237.64-3.67%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000785+0.89%
GET
GET$0.007511-4.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

SEC approves generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: ‘The gates are open!’

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards