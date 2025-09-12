XRP Price Prediction: Can It Really 10x This Cycle? A Reality Check

Press enter or click to view image in full size
XRP Price Prediction
I’ve been watching XRP’s recent surge with fascination. The coin hit nearly $3, sparking wild predictions everywhere.
Some analysts claim XRP could 10x this cycle. Others throw around numbers like $30, even $1,000 per coin.
But I had to dig deeper. Are these predictions realistic or pure fantasy?
The Math Behind a 10x XRP Run
Let me break down what a 10x actually means.
XRP currently trades around $3 with a $177 billion market cap. The fully diluted valuation approaches $300 billion.
A 10x would create a $1.77 trillion circulating market cap.
That’s absolutely massive. For perspective, Bitcoin sits at $2.3 trillion right now.
Even more shocking? Meta (Facebook) has a $1.9 trillion market cap. XRP matching Meta’s valuation…
