XRP Price Prediction; Cardano News Today & Why Layer Brett Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu By Analysts

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 23:14
XRP
XRP$2.9976-1.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004965-2.68%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000594+0.50%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5162-6.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003688-2.74%
Layer Brett

The post XRP Price Prediction; Cardano News Today & Why Layer Brett Is Being Called The New Shiba Inu By Analysts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Analysts are buzzing about Layer Brett, calling it the new Shiba Inu and a potential top gainer crypto for its innovative Ethereum Layer 2 approach. While the XRP price prediction faces bearish pressure, and Cardano news updates hint at a run to $1.50, Layer Brett has raised over $3.6 million in its ongoing presale. 

Its presale is live, offering early entry pricing and robust staking rewards. This isn’t just another meme token; Layer Brett fuses viral culture with essential blockchain utility.

Layer Brett: Built for speed and staking rewards

Layer Brett isn’t merely a trending cryptocurrency; it’s a Layer 2 blockchain designed for a purpose. While many meme coins lack utility, $LBRETT delivers real scalability to the Ethereum network. It unlocks throughput and compresses fees, providing a far more efficient experience than Layer 1 chains. 

The project notes it’s “built for speed, rewards, and a whole lot of character.” Early participants benefit from enhanced staking rates, making Layer Brett a compelling DeFi coin. 

Layer Brett is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, blending meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. It enables lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low gas fees on the Ethereum network. Unlike traditional memecoins, Layer Brett focuses on an evolving ecosystem that includes staking and future Layer 2 functionality. This makes $LBRETT a unique ERC-20 token, offering more than just viral appeal.

Layer Brett operates by processing transactions off-chain, leveraging Layer 2 technology to alleviate congestion on Ethereum. This method dramatically reduces gas fees, with coverage citing costs as low as $0.0001 per transaction, and shrinks wait times for users. 

Stakers can earn high-yield rewards directly through the dApp. The project offers gamified staking and NFT integrations, ensuring a dynamic and rewarding ecosystem for $LBRETT holders. It’s truly Web3 focused.

Layer Brett

XRP price prediction: Can XRP hold the $3 mark?

XRP is a digital asset designed for fast, low-cost global payments, often facilitating cross-border transactions. Developed by Ripple Labs, it acts as a bridge currency between different fiat, and cryptocurrencies. Its RippleNet network aims to offer efficient alternatives to traditional banking systems globally.

The XRP price prediction remains tied to its regulatory battles. Currently, coverage cites XRP at $3.1613. Potential for an upward breakout exists, but clearing resistance at $2.80 and $3 is critical for this XRP price prediction.

Ongoing Cardano news points to ADA as an altcoin with long-term potential

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform, renowned for its research-driven approach and robust security. It supports smart contracts and decentralized applications, aiming for a scalable, sustainable ecosystem. Unlike some meme-driven projects, Cardano emphasizes formal verification for its ADA coin.

Ongoing Cardano news points to ADA as an altcoin with long-term potential. Its smart contract capabilities and network upgrades influence its price. While it may not offer explosive gains, Cardano’s fundamental strength suggests steady growth for the ADA asset.

Layer Brett

Layer Brett presale positions it as the next 100x altcoin

Analysts are comparing Layer Brett to the early days of Shiba Inu, projecting significant growth. With its current presale price at $0.0058, $LBRETT offers a low entry point. Early buyers can leverage substantial staking crypto rewards; coverage cites 727% APY currently. 

As Layer Brett scales and its community grows, this meme-born, utility-built crypto could see a rapid ascent, positioning it as the next 100x altcoin, similar to Shiba Inu’s historical impact.

Get in on the Layer Brett presale today.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193885-3.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,943.4-0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.207-0.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15282-0.26%
Polkadot
DOT$4.124-5.17%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-7.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily