XRP Price Prediction Consolidates With ETF Launch Ahead, While an Emerging Presale Steals Spotlight Among Best Cryptos For High ROIs

September has opened with a mix of volatility and anticipation, with XRP trading just above $3.00 as ETF headlines make waves across the market. Traders are watching closely as institutional access expands, with speculation about how the upcoming XRP ETF and Ripple’s RLUSD yield pools might shape the token’s near-term performance.
At the same time, a different kind of momentum is building around BlockchainFX (BFX), a presale-stage project that has already raised more than $7.57 million from nearly 10,000 investors. Marketed as the first crypto-native trading super app, BlockchainFX is capturing attention for offering exposure to 500+ assets, revenue-sharing tokenomics, exclusive Visa cards, and community-driven competitions, positioning BFX as one of the Best Cryptos For High ROIs in 2025.
XRP is holding near $3.00–$3.05, slipping slightly on the day as traders weigh heavy resistance zones. A decisive breakout above $3.20 would unlock upside toward $3.50 and beyond, while downside risk sits closer to $2.80 if bears take control. In the short term, the price looks range-bound until the ETF catalyst proves itself.
Fresh headlines within the last 12 hours:
While XRP continues to be one of the most recognized tokens in the world and a leader in global payments, short-term upside may hinge on whether these new catalysts generate measurable demand.
Away from the headlines, BlockchainFX (BFX) is making waves with its live presale. Marketed as the world’s first multi-asset crypto trading super app, it bridges DeFi with traditional finance, letting users trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, Tesla, and 500+ more assets from a single platform.
BFX presale has already raised over $ 7.57 M, is nearly 95% of its $8M soft cap, and offers holders real revenue-sharing mechanics rather than pure speculation. Audited by Coinsult and CertiK and with its team KYC’d by Solidproof, BlockchainFX has also been awarded “Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025.”
Key Features Driving Momentum
With daily rewards, exclusive Visa Cards, and a focus on long-term fee distribution, BlockchainFX has quickly positioned itself as one of the Best Cryptos For High ROIs in 2025.
XRP is holding firm under new ETF and yield headlines, offering stability and institutional adoption potential. BlockchainFX, however, is presenting something different: early-stage exposure to a revenue-sharing platform that could rival the economics of major exchanges, but with cross-asset access as its killer feature.
With discounted tokens priced at $0.024 before a $0.05 launch, staking rewards in BFX & USDT, Visa Card perks, and a $500k giveaway, BlockchainFX is shaping up as one of the most rewarding presales of 2025. For early investors, it represents not just another token but a ticket into a trading ecosystem designed to grow with its community, a true candidate among the Best Cryptos For High ROIs.
Website: https://blockchainfx.com/
X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
XRP is a payment token with global adoption and new ETF access. BlockchainFX is a trading super app token, where holders earn rewards from 70% of trading fees across 500+ assets.
50% of platform fees are paid to stakers in BFX & USDT daily, 20% funds are used for daily buybacks, and half of those tokens are burned, directly linking token value to platform activity.
Over $7.57M raised, nearly 95% of the $8M soft cap, with ~9,913 participants. Tokens are priced at $0.024 now and launch at $0.05.
Yes,enter code BLOCK30 at presale checkout for +30% extra tokens.
All tokens are distributed via airdrop after the presale ends. Balances can be tracked in your presale dashboard.
This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.
The post XRP Price Prediction Consolidates With ETF Launch Ahead, While an Emerging Presale Steals Spotlight Among Best Cryptos For High ROIs appeared first on Coindoo.