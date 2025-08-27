The post XRP Price Prediction For August 27 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market has inched higher over the last 24 hours, with most of the top assets trading in the green. Bitcoin continues to lead, holding above $111,000, supported by strong daily trading volumes. Ethereum also pushed higher, crossing $4,600. XRP managed to hold around the $3 mark, rising 5% in the last 24 hours.

Weekly Chart Shows Clear Warning Signs

On the weekly timeframe, XRP continues to display a strong bearish divergence that analysts have been observing for weeks. This pattern first became clear when XRP traded around $3.40, and since then, the coin has struggled to maintain upward momentum. Historically, such divergences have often preceded sharp corrections. The last time XRP saw a similar setup was in late 2020, which was followed by a 60% decline over several months.

XRP is also moving sideways without a clear direction. While minor rebounds have appeared, the overall market structure leans weak. The analyst said that this price behavior mirrors conditions seen earlier this year, when XRP came under pressure before staging its next move.

Important Levels to Watch

XRP has immediate support between $2.85 and $2.90. If that level breaks, the price could slip toward $2.75. Stronger support is found between $2.55 and $2.62.

On the upside, resistance remains heavy at $3.10, where XRP has faced repeated rejection. A successful breakout above that could open the path toward $3.35 to $3.40.

XRP’s fate is closely tied to Bitcoin and overall market sentiment. If Bitcoin continues to weaken, XRP and other altcoins could face further downside pressure. However, if Bitcoin dominance falls, some altcoins may hold up slightly better.

