XRP Price Prediction for September 16

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Top coins by

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local support of $2.9767. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the rise may continue to the $3.06-$3.08 zone soon.

TradingView

Image by

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP is far from the main levels. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if they restore the price above the $3.1560 mark.

You Might Also Like

Until that happens, consolidation in the range of $3-$3.10 is the most likely scenario.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

XRP is trading at $3.0304 at press time.