XRP Price Prediction if Tokenization Reaches 10% of Global GDP by 2030

The concept of tokenization continues to capture the attention of financial analysts and crypto enthusiasts. Ripple’s XRP token stands to benefit substantially if tokenization represents 10% of global GDP by 2030. Ripple has been promoting the tokenization of assets as an essential future trend in the financial sector. If Ripple successfully captures a significant portion of this market, the price of XRP could surge dramatically.

Impact of Tokenization on Global GDP

Tokenization refers to the process of converting real-world assets into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain platforms. This trend is rapidly gaining traction, with many experts predicting tokenization could represent up to 10% of global GDP by 2030. According to Ripple, this could lead to a $16.4 trillion market for tokenized assets by the end of the decade.

Ripple recently referenced a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) forecast, which predicts that tokenized assets could encompass 10% of the global economy by 2030.

Given that the global GDP is expected to reach $164 trillion by 2030, tokenization would thus capture a massive portion of this growth. With institutions and enterprises moving towards tokenized assets, XRP’s position in this space becomes pivotal.

XRPL and Its Potential in Tokenization

Ripple has always emphasized the potential of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to capture a significant portion of the tokenized asset market. XRP Ledger’s fast transaction speeds and low fees make it a top contender to facilitate the tokenization of both traditional and digital assets.

For instance, Bitwise has suggested that XRP could be one of the best ways to invest in tokenization due to its scalability and security.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, confirmed that the XRP Ledger has been pivoting towards tokenization in recent years. As more institutions enter the space, Ripple’s infrastructure could provide the necessary scalability and security for tokenized assets to thrive.

XRP Price in a Tokenized Future

In a scenario where XRP captures 15% of tokenized assets by 2030, the total value would equate to $2.46 trillion. Given that XRP’s total supply is approximately 59.48 billion tokens, a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion would lead to a price of about $41 per XRP.

However, this is a more speculative estimate and assumes that all tokenized assets are backed by XRP reserves. As tokenized assets are currently valued at $306.8 million, and XRP’s market cap is $168 billion, it’s clear that tokenized value does not always translate directly into market valuation. Thus, the actual price may vary, depending on factors like market adoption and broader use cases.

In another scenario, XRP could become a major settlement currency for cross-border payments, handling 3% of global GDP flows, roughly $4.92 trillion in 2030. If 20% of these flows require XRP reserves, the total would amount to $984 billion. This scenario places the price of XRP at approximately $16.55 per token. However, if speculative premiums are considered, the price could rise to a range of $40 to $50.

Moonshot Scenario: XRP’s Combined Tokenization and Cross-Border Payments Role

In the most optimistic “moonshot” scenario, where XRP plays a dominant role in both tokenized assets and cross-border payments, the price could break past $100 per token.

This scenario assumes XRP captures a substantial portion of both the tokenization market and global cross-border payment flows, significantly driving up the demand for XRP reserves.

This combined scenario suggests that the future of XRP, especially in the context of tokenization, is highly dependent on the network’s growth and adoption by institutions. Ripple’s recent moves, including its involvement with stablecoins and tokenized assets, could set the stage for a more significant role in the global financial ecosystem.

