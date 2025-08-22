XRP Price Prediction, Pi Coin Latest News and Layer Brett Quickly Becomes The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/22 19:59
Layer Brett

The post XRP Price Prediction, Pi Coin Latest News and Layer Brett Quickly Becomes The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Investors following the XRP price prediction and Pi Coin news are being pulled in opposite directions. For XRP, headlines tout a possible 777% rally to $28 , while daily charts show large whales dumping 470 million tokens. For Pi Coin, a small glimmer of a technical bounce is overshadowed by its ongoing struggle with weak adoption near its all-time low of around $0.35.

This divergence is forcing a re-evaluation of where real bull run profits are made, and while the old guard consolidates, a new consensus is forming around presale opportunities, with Layer Brett (LBRETT) emerging as the primary target.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Emerges As the Certainty Bet 

In a market plagued by uncertainty, Layer Brett is engineered to provide clarity, which is why pundits are calling it the best meme coin to buy. Priced at just $0.0047 per token, Layer Brett’s presale offers investors a fixed, ground-floor entry point, removing the risk of trying to time the bottom on volatile charts like XRP’s or Pi’s. 

The project immediately delivers tangible value through its live staking crypto dApp, where early holders are earning massive APYs that provide a real, passive income stream, not just speculative hope for a future price pump. 

This entire high-reward system is built on the rock-solid foundation of an Ethereum Layer 2, guaranteeing the speed and low gas fees needed for a thriving ecosystem of DeFi applications and NFTs. 

With transparent tokenomics, including a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens to ensure scarcity, and a massive $1 million community giveaway fueling its launch, Layer Brett presents a complete, well-thought-out package that stands in stark contrast to its struggling competitors.

Ripple (XRP) price prediction swings between hope and fear

The current Ripple (XRP) price prediction is a tale of two extremes. On one hand, some analysts are pointing to historical patterns that could trigger an explosive 777% surge to $28. On the other, the immediate reality is bleak. The market value of XRP recently plummeted by over $31 billion in a single week as large whale wallets with 10 to 100 million XRP dumped 470 million tokens. 

With the price struggling to hold support around $2.80, some analysts warn of a potential fall to $2.00. This bleak short-term XRP price prediction shows an asset under intense pressure, anxiously awaiting direction from the Federal Reserve.

Pi Coin (PI) News Shows a Struggle For Relevance

The story of Pi Coin (PI) has been a tough one for holders. After a brief flash of excitement at its launch, the price collapsed and is now scraping the bottom near its all-time low of around $0.35. The core problem is a fundamental lack of adoption and real-world use cases. 

While the latest Pi Coin news isn’t all bad, as some technicals suggest the bears are losing their grip, hinting at a possible short-term bounce, the project’s long-term health remains a major question mark.

Why Clarity Is King In A Chaotic Market

Ultimately, the choice for investors comes down to clarity versus chaos. The wildly conflicting 

XRP price prediction makes it a high-risk gamble, while the latest Pi Coin news suggests a project fighting an uphill battle. Layer Brett, by contrast, removes the guesswork. Its combination of a low presale entry, guaranteed staking rewards, and a solid L2 technology offers a clear, understandable value proposition. In a market desperate for certainty, this makes Layer Brett the standout choice and the best meme coin to buy in 2025. Be sure to get the lowest entry point possible today at $0.0047 before the imminent price increase. 

The Layer Brett presale is live, but the highest staking rewards are for the earliest adopters.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.564+3.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05409+4.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10386+3.88%
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01642+3.14%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1786-2.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1308+2.50%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
