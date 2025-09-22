For some cryptocurrency investors, presale tokens are looking like a more compelling bet than established assets such as Ripple’s XRP. While some XRP holders are holding for $5 in 2025, altcoins with smaller price tags offer more aggressive short- to mid-term multipliers. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one such presale, with LILPEPE being a meme token […]For some cryptocurrency investors, presale tokens are looking like a more compelling bet than established assets such as Ripple’s XRP. While some XRP holders are holding for $5 in 2025, altcoins with smaller price tags offer more aggressive short- to mid-term multipliers. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one such presale, with LILPEPE being a meme token […]

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Holders Wait on $5 in 2025, But This Coin Below $0.0025 Could Turn $550 Into $55,000

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:16
For some cryptocurrency investors, presale tokens are looking like a more compelling bet than established assets such as Ripple’s XRP. While some XRP holders are holding for $5 in 2025, altcoins with smaller price tags offer more aggressive short- to mid-term multipliers.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one such presale, with LILPEPE being a meme token with utility as a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain. Stage 13 prices are trading at $0.0022 per token, with a current live presale cap of more than $25.6 million across 15.8 billion tokens sold. That’s 91.63% of allocation.

Little Pepe might make some believers out of crypto skeptics in 2025. Data from past memecoin price action shows that one of the key ingredients to winning crypto tokens is a combination of genuine innovation, network growth, and a healthy community. Little Pepe seems to have that with its build as a Layer 2 meme blockchain that offers fast finality and cheaper-than-Ethereum fees.

Ripple (XRP) and the $5 Speculation

XRP price action could see a retest of higher highs, should market conditions normalize. Ripple has partnered with a host of institutions to support cross-border transactions, and XRP remains the coin of choice for crypto to fiat on-ramps due to compliance headwinds with other coins. Its move to settle the U.S. lawsuit also should bring a degree of much-needed regulatory certainty. However, its more positive trajectory is mostly dependent on US regulatory clarity on Ripple in general, as well as XRP to a greater degree. That plus slower market cycles mean the road to $5 and above may take longer.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Chain With Real Utility

Unlike many meme coins, Little Pepe is introducing utility as a core feature. Built as the world’s only meme-focused Layer 2 blockchain, it offers ultra-low fees, fast finality, and protection against sniper bots. This suggests that LILPEPE could become the preferred ecosystem for meme projects and creators seeking scalability and security.

Its tokenomics reinforce this focus. Allocations for liquidity, DEX listings, marketing, staking rewards, and reserves; the distribution is designed to support both early adoption and long-term growth. Crucially, LILPEPE has a 0% tax on transactions, which is consistent with the token’s no-friction policy.

Presale Progress and Market Listings

At Stage 13, tokens are selling at $0.0022, with over 15.8 billion already purchased. Having raised more than $25.6 million, the presale continues to gain traction, with CoinMarketCap already listing the project. At launch, LILPEPE is expected to debut on two leading centralized exchanges, with longer-term plans aimed at securing a spot on the largest global exchange.

The project is also supported by anonymous experts who have played key roles in the success of prior meme tokens, adding credibility to its roadmap. This backing, combined with a vibrant community, signals that Little Pepe could transition from a presale favourite to a mainstream contender.

Mega Giveaway Incentivizing Buyers

To further reward early participants, Little Pepe has launched its Mega Giveaway for buyers from Stage 12 through Stage 17. With 65,791 entries already and 109 days remaining, over 15 ETH in prizes are on offer. LILPEPE’s crypto giveaways appear to be a rolling lottery, in which the largest three buyers in each round win 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH, respectively. In addition, 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each.

Why LILPEPE May Outpace XRP in 2025

While XRP’s path to $5 remains plausible, Little Pepe offers higher potential returns for early adopters. A speculative example illustrates this: at current pricing below $0.0025, a $550 allocation could hypothetically grow into $55,000 if the project reaches higher market caps. This asymmetric upside highlights why investors are paying attention. Data indicates that success in crypto often hinges on innovation, scalability, and community strength. By blending meme culture with Layer 2 efficiency, Little Pepe could capture growth at a faster pace than legacy projects.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

