XRP Price Prediction: Ripple To $10 In 2025? Why Investors Are Accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Instead

While Ripple (XRP) hangs in balance over speculations of hitting a valuation of $10 in 2025, investors are increasingly shifting their focus to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in private. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is currently selling the token for $0.035.

Investors who purchase the token today have a high chance of seeing a minimum ROI of 500% within weeks to months. Mutuum Finance presale has already received more than $14.75 million in capital and onboarded more than 15550 token holders to date. As XRP moves through the market, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction for being ahead of DeFi innovations and accumulation trends that show strategic positioning versus hype-driven speculation.

XRP Price Prediction: Capitalizing on Market Volatility in 2025

XRP currently sits at approximately $2.93, having risen 1.38% from the previous close. The token has seen its price swing between $2.83 and $2.98 during the day, which indicates that there is still market volatility. Analysts are monitoring key support levels of $2.85 and $2.74, with a measured target of $2.40 should the downtrend persist. Market sentiment is being manipulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) delay to make a ruling on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) proposals, setting timelines for decisions to late October.

This volatility, together with risk-averse investor sentiment ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, has added to the bearish pressure on the price of XRP. Despite all that, optimists still maintain a positive outlook, forecasting a potential rise to $5.05 by the end of 2025, provided that market conditions and regulatory news remain favorable.

Presale Stage 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance has been able to achieve more than 15,550 investors whose total presale raise is now well over $14.75 million. The project is already at presale stage 6 at $0.035.

Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. It is a four-tiered reward i.e., critical, major, minor and low wherein each level of risk is being rewarded. It is another feature which puts Mutuum in the list of a trendsetter as far as generation of trust from both the view point of good infrastructure as well as good security.

Mutuum Finance Giveaway: $100K Reward

Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway. 10 participants will each get $10,000 MUTM. The giveaway is the project’s way of creating a long-term and dedicated community.

Dual-Lending: Future-Proof DeFi

Mutuum Finance uses a two-model approach to have the maximum flexibility and efficacy with Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models of lending.

Peer-to-Contract is running self-execute smart contracts that will lend without any sort of human intervention. They have been written to operate according to changing market rates with an interest rate from available demand and supply. Middleman does not exist for Peer-to-Peer model and the borrowers are talking directly to the lenders. Peer-to-Peer model is trending among meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has seen strong demand since launch earlier this year. The presale has raised more than $14.75M and onboarded 15,550+ investors to date. At $0.035 in Phase 6, initial purchase can result in 500%+ returns when the token launches and gains traction. Supported by a $100K giveaway and $50K CertiK bug bounty, MUTM is becoming a top DeFi project.

