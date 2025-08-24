XRP Price Prediction Shows $3.30 Target, But Major Ripple Investors are Turning To This AI Asset Manager with $30M AUM

What is the XRP price prediction for this cycle? Considering the recent Ripple ETF conversations, crypto commentators and prediction models project a $3.30 target for XRP. 

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is attracting “best crypto presale” shouts following its ICO trend and real world solutions. With $30 million in assets under management (AUM), smart movers are already positioned to benefit from the project’s high liquidity base.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Holds $3 Support Amid ETF Optimism

Ripple believers have their eyes fixed on the market, particularly in light of the current XRP Price Prediction. At the time of writing, XRP sits at $ 3.02 following a red outing in the past month. 

For now, the cryptocurrency is hovering just above the $ 2.85 to $ 3.00 support zone. The XRP price prediction received a positive boost from recent developments around the Ripple ecosystem.

Source: CoinCodex

For instance, several asset managers updated their Ripple ETF filings, pending approval by the SEC. With these recent developments, the current XRP price prediction points to a $3.30 price target for the coin. 

Several Ripple holders are now shifting attention toward Unilabs Finance, with many targeting its significant asset base.

Unilabs Finance Emerges as a High-Potential DeFi Powerhouse

While the current XRP price prediction suggests a modest leap for XRP, Unilabs Finance has attracted outsized bets. Many crypto commentators believe that with $30 million worth of assets under management (AUM), Unilabs stands out as a high potential crypto.

After all, such a large asset base provides both retail and institutional traders with sufficient liquidity to stay ahead of the market. 

With traders in mind, Unilabs offers a regulated access to positive return openings through its specialized funds. These AI optimized financial instruments include the AI Fund, BTC Fund, RWA Fund, and Mining Fund.

Interestingly, Unilabs Finance is packed with other disruptive DeFi offerings, including:

  • High yield opportunities: Investors are drawn to Unilabs’ staking crypto pools, which boast up to 122% returns.
  • Tiered rewards system: Traders could benefit from a 30% fee redistribution model, where UNIL holders earn more based on presale tiers.
  • Exclusive bonuses: Community members enjoy extra perks like the ‘UNIL40’ coupon code, offering a 40% purchase bonus for early adopters.

Ripple vs Unilabs Finance Comparison Table

CoinPriceValue PropositionMarket SentimentTechnologyInvestment Appeal
XRP$3.02Fast, low-cost cross-border crypto payment solutionsXRP price prediction hints at a modest climb from its current levelsFocused on payments infrastructure, scalability, and liquidity in global financeAdoption potential via financial institutions
Unilabs$0.0108AI-driven asset management with $30M AUM. Plus, automated tools yield optimizationGrowing buzz among traders and investors for its disruptive staking crypto and DeFi offeringsBuilt on smart contracts, DeFi pools, and AI-optimized fundsHigh-yield opportunities with 122% staking crypto returns, 30% fee redistribution

Unilabs Finance Presale Gains Momentum as Analysts Predict Major Growth

Driven by its bold branding and user focused products, the Unilabs Finance presale has already crossed $15.6 million in investments. Although the current XRP price prediction forecasts a modest climb for Ripple, Unilabs seems poised for a major breakout.

According to market commentators, the token’s low price of $0.0108 and its various smart contracts offerings offer a strong upside momentum. In fact, some market analysts have identified UNIL for a 50x surge, which would take the asset to $0.54.

With big things predicted for Unilabs Finance, smart movers should join the project now before it goes mainstream.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shows-3-30-target-but-major-ripple-investors-are-turning-to-this-ai-asset-manager-with-30m-aum/

