XRP Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Which Crypto Has the Bigger 100x Upside in 2025?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 10:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010018+14.42%
XRP
XRP$2.9566+2.49%
Everscale
EVER$0.01261-11.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,305.55+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002002+1.26%
Ethereum, XRP and Solana slight correction: is it just a reset button? Have you ever wondered why markets need to fall before they rise stronger? Corrections are not signs of weakness, they are the reset button that gives crypto fresh energy to test new highs. Ethereum, XRP, and Solana are showing exactly that. ETH is
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+1.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:48
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15903+1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
Union
U$0.01079-5.68%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02516-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high