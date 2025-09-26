XRP Price Prediction: Will it Reclaim $3 Support or Further Dip Awaits?

Some support levels in crypto take on a life of their own, and $3 for the XRP price is a textbook case.

It’s the sort of technical line that’s as much about trader psychology as it is about the numbers blinking on an exchange.

As the crypto market plunged this week and ETH tumbled below $4,000. Traders watched XRP slide under $3 (anxiety and armchair analysis followed close behind).

Around Crypto Twitter, the debate is thick with nerves, anticipation, and a healthy dose of bravado.

Traders like CasiTrades spotted the early warning signs before the drop, calling $2.95 a “make-or-break” barrier.

That zone, CasiTrades argued, was where the wheat would separate from the chaff. That’s the last stand for bulls hoping to keep momentum alive.

Once that dam burst, XRP price landed fast and hard near $2.83 at the time of writing, leaving a trail of liquidations and bruised egos in its wake.

XRP Price Prediction: What’s Next? Traders Are Divided

But the story isn’t all downward momentum and despair. Analyst Ali Charts panned out to look at the bigger picture.

He sees the present shakeout as an opportunity. If XRP can cool off and attract some spot accumulation, a short squeeze rally back toward $3.50 isn’t out of the question.

XRP price | Source Ali Charts X

Some traders, like DefendDark and CryptoBull2020, see the latest flush as the classic high-volatility move that exhausts sellers and gives way to violent upside when least expected.

They point to how quickly major liquidations can reverse, especially if larger institutional holders step in, or if the ETF rumor mill heats up again. The market, in other words, is primed for surprises.

Source | Defend Dark on X

That’s the drumbeat EgragCrypto has been banging for weeks. By pulling up old charts and recent price action, Egrag lays out two wildly different (but technically sound) scenarios for the XRP price.

In the first, a methodical climb above the 21-EMA (a prominent moving average) reignites hopes for $9.60 over the coming months.

In the second, it’s a moonshot scenario reminiscent of XRP’s 2017 bull run. Prices could hypothetically reach the $33 level.

Does an XRP price above $30 sound absurd? Sure, but in crypto, absurd is sometimes the daily special.

Egrag is quick to say the more plausible first step is just reclaiming and defending $3. $3.60 is the real battleground to watch next.

What About the Technicals?

So where does that leave the technicals? Right now, the buyers have circled the wagons around $2.80–$2.87, as oversold RSI flashes tempt short-term bottom pickers.

There’s plenty of push-and-pull on the four-hour charts: a break back above $2.95 to $3.05 would give bulls breathing room.

It sets the stage for a sprint to $3.20 and $3.60 if the sentiment tide turns. Fail to hold $2.80, though, and it’s a quick trip to $2.70 or even $2.62.

That’s a spot where previous whale bids have surfaced, but where panic could send price even lower if buyers blink.

The backdrop isn’t just about the chart. Institutional money and ETF watch are leading characters in this ongoing story.

With several XRP ETF proposals dangling in front of the SEC, the market is split between hope and skepticism.

XRP Price Prediction: WIll Uptober Break XRP’s Downward Trend?

If a green light comes in October, there’s legitimate potential for a quickfire rally, with billions of sidelined dollars eager to flow in.

Even in the middle of this turbulence, data shows whales accumulating during the latest dips. That’s a compelling signal that big players are willing to hold their ground through the noise.

But the market is jumpy, and nerves are frayed. Transaction volumes on the XRP ledger have surged.

Every tick lower has set off fresh debates about whether this is a “flush before the rush” or the start of a broader unwind.

If bulls reclaim $3 and can hold it with conviction, a break toward $3.20 or even $3.60 is in play.

If the level acts more like a ceiling than a floor, expect XRP price to chop sideways while heavy hitters keep adding and day traders look for fast flips.