XRP Price Prediction: XRP Teeters Between Regulatory Catalysts and Whale-Driven Volatility

XRP finds itself at a crossroads as regulatory decisions and whale activity collide with XRPL upgrades to shape its market trajectory. With the SEC facing mid-to-late October 2025 deadlines to approve or reject multiple spot XRP ETF applications, the token could either gain a powerful institutional tailwind or face renewed selling pressure. At the same time, whale flows and infrastructure improvements on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) add further complexity to the near- and long-term outlook.

ETF Deadlines: The Regulatory Wildcard

The SEC is set to decide on spot XRP ETFs from Grayscale, 21Shares, and others by late October. Analysts place the probability of approval at 70–90%, citing Ripple’s recent legal clarity as a key factor. Approval could potentially unlock $4.3B–$8.4B in institutional inflows, mirroring Bitcoin’s 2023 rally, when the asset surged 120% after ETF approval.

Approval would cement XRP’s commodity-like status and open the door to institutional adoption at scale. Conversely, delays or rejections could spark short-term sell-offs, although XRP’s role in cross-border payments and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin adoption provides a regulatory hedge.

Whale Sentiment Swings: A Source of Volatility

XRP’s price dynamics remain heavily influenced by its whale cohort. Wallets holding 1M+ XRP control 47.32B tokens (~79% of supply), giving them outsized influence. Exchange inflows recently surged to 260M XRP/day, up from 141M in July, levels that historically precede corrections.

Near-term selling could pressure XRP toward the $2.70 support zone, implying a potential 6% downside. Yet there are also signs of institutional alignment: Galaxy Digital added $34.4M in XRP, reinforcing confidence in Ripple’s treasury strategy and the XRPL’s expanding role in CBDC partnerships.

Balancing Catalysts and Volatility

XRP’s trajectory is delicately balanced between regulatory catalysts and whale-driven volatility. October’s ETF rulings will serve as the immediate make-or-break moment: approvals could fuel a breakout rally, while rejections may trigger retracements toward $2.70.

Over the longer term, however, XRPL upgrades, Ripple’s RLUSD integration, and institutional adoption provide enduring utility drivers that extend beyond regulatory headlines. Traders should closely monitor SEC filings and whale flows in the coming weeks, as these factors are likely to dictate whether XRP builds momentum into year-end or retreats before its next major push.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.