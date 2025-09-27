The post XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple (XRP) has staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in cryptocurrency history. The digital asset, once considered “dead money” following its SEC lawsuit, is now up 370% year-to-date, trading near $2.85.  This performance outpaces both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have gained 167% and 76% respectively, in 2025. Price and Return Comparison: Jan …The post XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple (XRP) has staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in cryptocurrency history. The digital asset, once considered “dead money” following its SEC lawsuit, is now up 370% year-to-date, trading near $2.85.  This performance outpaces both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have gained 167% and 76% respectively, in 2025. Price and Return Comparison: Jan …

XRP Price Rally Outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum: Here’s How

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/27 19:14
XRP Price

Ripple (XRP) has staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in cryptocurrency history. The digital asset, once considered “dead money” following its SEC lawsuit, is now up 370% year-to-date, trading near $2.85. 

This performance outpaces both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which have gained 167% and 76% respectively, in 2025.

Price and Return Comparison: Jan 2024 – Sep 2025

AssetJan 2024 PriceSep 2025 PriceApprox. % Return
XRP$0.59$2.77+370.8%
Bitcoin$41,685$111,540+167.6%
Ethereum$2,283$4,021+76.1%

Ripple vs SEC Clarity Sparks XRP Bull Run

The Ripple vs SEC lawsuit in late 2020 was once seen as an existential threat. XRP’s price collapsed from $0.50 to $0.17, and many U.S. exchanges delisted the token.

That changed in 2024, when Ripple secured a favorable settlement. The court ruled XRP is not a security, ending years of uncertainty.

Ripple Institutional adoption fuels momentum

After the legal victory, Ripple made new partnerships, most notably with BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank. Several firms also disclosed over $1 billion in XRP reserves, a signal of growing institutional confidence.

Concerns about XRP centralization remain

Despite the surge, critics point out that Ripple still controls around 40% of XRP’s total supply. Some analysts warn that this concentration could put downward pressure on prices if large amounts are sold into the market.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) upgrades give XRP a competitive edge

While Bitcoin dominates as “digital gold” and Ethereum leads in smart contracts, XRP has carved out a niche in cross-border payments. Upgrades to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) have cut settlement times to just seconds.

This combination of real-world use cases and regulatory clarity has been key to XRP’s rise.

XRP Price Prediction

The XRP price rally began in late 2024, when the token surged from $0.50 to $340 within weeks. By 2025, momentum carried it to new highs.

Still, XRP Price has not yet surpassed its all-time high of $3.84 set in 2018.

The loyal XRP community, known as the XRP Army, has stuck with the token through years of criticism, exchange delistings, and price drops. Many held on, even joking about the famous $589 prediction.

Looking forward, analysts are divided. Some, like Fina, believe XRP could eventually reach $100 or higher, offering more than 40x upside from current levels if adoption grows. Others caution that speculative hype may have driven prices too far, too fast.

XRP’s 2025 price surge has changed the crypto market. With clear regulations, support from institutions, and a strong community, XRP has gone from being overlooked to leading the pack.

FAQs

Why is XRP’s price rising so fast in 2025?

XRP’s surge is driven by regulatory clarity after its SEC lawsuit ended and new institutional adoption, like its partnership with BNY Mellon, boosting investor confidence.

How does XRP’s performance compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

 XRP has significantly outperformed both, with a 370% gain in 2025 compared to Bitcoin’s 167% and Ethereum’s 76%, making it a top-performing major crypto asset.

What is the main use case for XRP?

XRP specializes in fast, low-cost cross-border payments, acting as a bridge currency for financial institutions to settle transactions in seconds, much faster than traditional systems.

What are the risks of investing in XRP?

The primary concern is centralization, as Ripple Labs holds a large portion of the supply, which could impact the price if sold on the market despite growing adoption.

