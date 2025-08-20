XRP Price Roadmap Projects $149 by 2032 If Ripple Leads $18.9T Market

TLDR

The XRP price forecast has gained attention after new figures linked it directly to the growth of institutional tokenization. Analysts suggest that Ripple could capture significant value if real-world asset tokenization expands as projected. Digital Perspectives outlined a possible roadmap that connects XRP price with the $18.9 trillion market by 2033.

XRP Price Projections for 2026–2028

Digital Perspectives predicted XRP price could reach $10.40 in 2026, signaling early acceleration in adoption. He suggested $18.00 for 2027, marking stronger momentum in institutional usage of Ripple’s tokenization infrastructure. Moreover, the forecast shows $31.30 for 2028, indicating steady integration of XRP into custody and settlement systems.

The outlined trajectory reflects expectations for regulated, always-on infrastructure supporting institutional demand. Ripple already participates in global tokenization projects, which strengthens the argument for XRP’s expanding role. Each step in the projection assumes greater reliance on Ripple’s technology in settlement pipelines.

The predicted growth underscores how tokenization infrastructure may transition from trials to full-scale execution. “The tokenization market could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033,” Ripple stated, emphasizing its institutional custody focus. This projection highlights how crucial infrastructure maturity will be for supporting XRP price growth.

XRP Price Projections for 2029–2030

Digital Perspectives’ roadmap listed $54.20 as the target XRP price for 2029, showing compounding momentum in tokenized settlement. The figure nearly doubles by 2030, with a projection of $94.00. This forecast highlights how rapid adoption could reshape the digital asset market.

Ripple’s influence in custodial architecture aligns with this outlook, as banks seek compliant, always-on systems. Consequently, XRP price forecasts reflect both infrastructure progress and regulatory clarity. Wider acceptance of tokenized assets would play a vital role in sustaining this momentum.

Market watchers emphasize that the pace of adoption is as notable as the figures themselves. Each projected price signals deeper institutional engagement with tokenized settlement. Therefore, the $94.00 projection suggests XRP price could cross into the triple-digit range earlier than many expect.

XRP Projections for 2031–2032

The roadmap places XRP price at $118.60 in 2031, reflecting accelerating adoption of tokenized real-world assets. By 2032, the projection reaches $149.70, signaling further integration across institutional frameworks. This trajectory suggests XRP could hold a dominant position in tokenized markets.

Ripple’s role as a global player in custody positions it to benefit from scaling tokenization. The company’s projects across regions highlight how its infrastructure supports settlement efficiency. With institutional custody maturing, XRP price forecasts align with broader financial digitization trends.

Digital Perspectives argued that “the final target of $189.00 by 2033 represents full market capture.” Thus, every prior milestone illustrates the incremental path to that potential. Consequently, XRP price projections maintain investor focus on Ripple’s evolving role in tokenized settlement.

