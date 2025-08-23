XRP Price Set to Soar? Analyst Sees Double Before ETF Hits the Market

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 22:23
Highlights:

  • XRP price jumped past $3 after Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks boosted crypto market confidence.
  • ETF hopes could double XRP’s value, but analysts warn of a dip post-launch.
  • The immediate resistance level is $3.09, after which there may be a breakout towards $3.35.

The highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was received with profound enthusiasm by investors who poured massive sums into the crypto market. Even though he did not say that the September rate cuts could be made, his remarks were taken as positive towards future rate cuts.

Bitcoin soared to above $117k in a few minutes while altcoins recorded double-digit gains. Moreover, the largest altcoin, Ethereum, surpassed its all-time high of 2021 to achieve a new all-time high of $4,880. Ripple’s XRP price also mirrored the broad market sentiment by retracing above the $3 level once again. As of this writing, XRP is exchanging hands at around $3.04, having surged 7% over the past 24 hours. In addition, its market cap and trading volume have climbed to $180 billion and $10 billion, respectively.

Source: CoinMarketCap

XRP Price Could Double Before ETF Launch

Market analyst Zach Rector says the price of XRP may rally significantly in the market ahead of a possible ETF launch. He opined that XRP may appreciate double before any ETFs are approved by U.S. regulators. Building parallels to previous market movements, Rector indicates Bitcoin and Ethereum pre-ETF rallies of 80% and 25%, respectively.

He, however, cautions of the probability of a decline following the launch, based on historical patterns. After their ETFs were launched, Bitcoin plummeted 30%, and Ethereum fell 40%. Rector predicts that XRP may go through a similar cycle. He feels enthusiasm for ETF approval would make prices rise, followed by a quick decline.

Asset Managers Update XRP ETF Filings After Case Dismissal

On August 22, several asset managers amended their XRP ETF applications to the SEC. CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Canary, and 21Shares all resubmitted revised S-1s. These developments occurred several hours after a federal judge approved the dismissal of the SEC case against Ripple.

The amended forms now provide the options of both cash and XRP creation and redemptions. Analysts point to the recent SEC response and note that the move appears to be coordinated among the companies. According to James Seyffart of Bloomberg, the changes were anticipated as yet another strong indicator of progress. President of TFStore, Nate Geraci, said the concentration of the filings was highly notable. They perceive the updates to be a good move amid the October decision that may approve the XRP ETF.

Technical Analysis – Will XRP’s Brief Rally Break Above $3.35?

Technical indicators on the daily chart display a recovery price movement after the recent pullback. The recent market correction saw XRP’s price form a descending channel, dropping to seek support at the lower Bollinger band at $2.83. However, the bulls took the lead yesterday, elevating the price from this support level to $3.09, which is acting as the immediate resistance mark.

XRP PriceSource: TradingView

This level acts as the challenging mark for the upside journey as red candlesticks start to form around it. Should the current trend hold and the buying pressure increase, XRP could break above $3.09 and retest the key resistance level at $3.35.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports XRP’s upward journey as it steadily climbs from the oversold region. Currently, the indicator is hovering around 49 levels, indicating a neutral market sentiment. With a further journey upwards before reaching the overbought region, XRP’s price could break the resistance at $3.35 soon.

