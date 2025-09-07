XRP Price Slides As Layer Brett Captures Attention With 20x Gains Predicted In September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 22:22
The XRP price has lost momentum after its summer rally, leaving traders who expected a bigger breakout feeling disappointed. XRP is still one of the most recognized names in crypto, but recognition hasn’t translated into strong returns. Meanwhile, the conversation is shifting. A new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is grabbing attention in presale, with analysts suggesting it could be the one to deliver a potential 20x run by September.

Why XRP is losing steam with traders

For years, XRP has been tied to the promise of transforming global payments. Its network is efficient, transactions are fast, and institutional partnerships continue to expand. But the market doesn’t trade on fundamentals alone. After years of legal battles and muted price action, retail enthusiasm for XRP has cooled.

Recent XRP price movements reflect that reality. While steady, the token isn’t delivering the kind of speculative upside that attracts retail flows. With analysts forecasting only modest gains in the near term, traders are now looking elsewhere for sharper returns.

The search for September’s breakout play

Crypto markets move in cycles of speculation. When one narrative fades, capital quickly shifts to the next. With XRP treading water, attention is shifting toward newer projects that combine viral momentum with strong infrastructure.

This is where Layer Brett is making its mark. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett is being called one of the most exciting meme-driven plays of 2025, with some analysts suggesting it could surge 20x by September if presale momentum translates into post-launch demand.

Layer Brett’s formula for attention

Unlike legacy tokens weighed down by years of history, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has the advantage of being new and viral. Its branding taps into meme culture, while its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation delivers scalability, instant transactions, and low fees. That mix of culture and performance is pulling in traders who might otherwise have stayed with older tokens like XRP.

The presale has already drawn thousands of participants, boosted by staking rewards nearing thousands of percent. For many, this is exactly the setup meme coins need to trigger explosive growth: hype, liquidity, and early incentives.

Why analysts see 20x potential

Analysts pointing to 20x growth aren’t basing predictions on hype alone. They highlight how past meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe coin exploded when they aligned with the right cultural and market timing. Brett appears to be in that same position now, launching ahead of what could be a speculative season in Q4 2025.

Combine that timing with Ethereum Layer 2 adoption — projected to surpass $10 trillion annually by 2027, and Brett isn’t just another meme coin. It is a play sitting at the intersection of two of crypto’s strongest growth stories.

Different outcomes for different investors

XRP still appeals to institutions and conservative investors who value efficiency and stability. Its use case in payments is real, and its network is trusted. But for retail traders looking for asymmetric upside, XRP’s story feels too slow.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is built for speculation. It offers the kind of high-risk, high-reward setup that meme coin traders seek. For many, it isn’t a question of abandoning XRP entirely, but rather of balancing stable holdings with speculative bets like Brett.

Conclusion

The XRP price may hold its ground, but traders chasing life-changing returns aren’t waiting around. With hype building and presale demand surging, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as one of the most-watched tokens of 2025. If momentum continues, analysts believe it could deliver a 20x breakout as early as September.

XRP offers stability. Layer Brett offers speculation. Right now, the market is leaning toward speculation.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/slides-as-layer-brett-captures-attention-with-20x-gains-predicted-in-september/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
