The post XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan, a lawyer and a prolific XRP commentator, argued that the community can no longer blame all of the token’s woes on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now that the long-standing lawsuit has run its course.  Particularly, the legal battle can no longer be used for explaining XRP’s flat price action.  The popular token has been severely underperforming despite some positive developments (such as the launch of the first “spot” XRP ETF in the U.S. and Ripple’s extended partnership with Spanish banking behemoth Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).  At press time, the Ripple-linked token is changing hands at $2.90, down 4% over the past 24 hours.  Shattered narrative? The XRP community has long argued that the token was a major laggard due to legal uncertainty stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. You Might Also Like The underwhelming price action was not due to the lack of market demand or weak fundamentals, as some XRP advocates argued.  However, now that the SEC lawsuit is a thing of the past, XRP is struggling to record any substantial gains.  After its massive rally in Q4 2024, the token had a brief resurgence earlier this year, but it is now stuck below the $3 level.  A feeling of despair is palpable within the XRP community, with some users commenting on the token’s underwhelming price action.   Yea seems like achieving “legal clarity” was a massive flop of an event …. — Jonno (@jshnizzle1) September 22, 2025 Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-stagnation-cant-be-blamed-on-lawsuit-anymore-analyst-saysThe post XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan, a lawyer and a prolific XRP commentator, argued that the community can no longer blame all of the token’s woes on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now that the long-standing lawsuit has run its course.  Particularly, the legal battle can no longer be used for explaining XRP’s flat price action.  The popular token has been severely underperforming despite some positive developments (such as the launch of the first “spot” XRP ETF in the U.S. and Ripple’s extended partnership with Spanish banking behemoth Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).  At press time, the Ripple-linked token is changing hands at $2.90, down 4% over the past 24 hours.  Shattered narrative? The XRP community has long argued that the token was a major laggard due to legal uncertainty stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. You Might Also Like The underwhelming price action was not due to the lack of market demand or weak fundamentals, as some XRP advocates argued.  However, now that the SEC lawsuit is a thing of the past, XRP is struggling to record any substantial gains.  After its massive rally in Q4 2024, the token had a brief resurgence earlier this year, but it is now stuck below the $3 level.  A feeling of despair is palpable within the XRP community, with some users commenting on the token’s underwhelming price action.   Yea seems like achieving “legal clarity” was a massive flop of an event …. — Jonno (@jshnizzle1) September 22, 2025 Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-stagnation-cant-be-blamed-on-lawsuit-anymore-analyst-says

XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 14:31
Threshold
T$0.0154-6.55%
Union
U$0.012097-8.61%
XRP
XRP$2.8076-6.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01209-12.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017377-2.74%

Bill Morgan, a lawyer and a prolific XRP commentator, argued that the community can no longer blame all of the token’s woes on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now that the long-standing lawsuit has run its course. 

Particularly, the legal battle can no longer be used for explaining XRP’s flat price action. 

The popular token has been severely underperforming despite some positive developments (such as the launch of the first “spot” XRP ETF in the U.S. and Ripple’s extended partnership with Spanish banking behemoth Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). 

At press time, the Ripple-linked token is changing hands at $2.90, down 4% over the past 24 hours. 

Shattered narrative?

The XRP community has long argued that the token was a major laggard due to legal uncertainty stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.

You Might Also Like

The underwhelming price action was not due to the lack of market demand or weak fundamentals, as some XRP advocates argued. 

However, now that the SEC lawsuit is a thing of the past, XRP is struggling to record any substantial gains. 

After its massive rally in Q4 2024, the token had a brief resurgence earlier this year, but it is now stuck below the $3 level. 

A feeling of despair is palpable within the XRP community, with some users commenting on the token’s underwhelming price action.  

Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-stagnation-cant-be-blamed-on-lawsuit-anymore-analyst-says

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01846-9.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 14:09
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001208-6.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000582-6.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4709-10.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.234-0.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.14232-9.60%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Metaplanet Hits 85% of Bitcoin Yearly Target, Becomes Fifth-Largest Corporate Holder

September Altcoin Rally: XRP, Tron, and Solana Join the Surge