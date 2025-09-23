XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid

Lawyer Bill Morgan says XRP price stagnation isn’t due to the lawsuit, as CEO confirms Ripple’s $125M settlement has been paid.

XRP price stagnation can no longer be attributed to its lengthy legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to crypto lawyer Bill Morgan. With the lawsuit officially settled and Ripple’s $125 million payment to the U.S. Treasury, XRP now faces a different set of challenges that influence its future price performance.

XRP Lawsuit Settlement Marks Legal Closure

The XRP lawsuit has finally come to an end with Ripple’s $125 million settlement. The settlement was reached in May 2025, bringing closure to the multi-year legal battle. The agreement required Ripple to pay the fine and comply with certain restrictions on institutional sales. However, it also preserved important rulings that differentiate between programmatic retail sales and institutional transactions.

Despite this legal clarity, XRP price has remained flat. As of now, the token is still trading under $3, unable to capitalize on favorable events such as the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. Many investors expected a surge following the lawsuit’s resolution, but the anticipated price increase has not materialized.

The Token’s Stagnation Is Now Linked to Adoption and Innovation

Bill Morgan, a prominent crypto lawyer, stated that XRP price stagnation is no longer linked to the lawsuit. He emphasized that the token’s future performance will depend on adoption and innovation rather than legal outcomes. Morgan’s statement reflects growing sentiment in the community that legal issues are no longer a significant obstacle for XRP growth.

Ripple’s CEO Jake Claver confirmed that the settlement was paid last month, further solidifying the legal resolution. However, the crypto community is now turning its focus to factors like broader adoption, product development, and industry partnerships to drive the token’s value forward.

Ecosystem Growth and New Opportunities for XRP

Despite XRP stagnant price, the broader ecosystem has continued to expand. One notable development is the Flare Network’s launch of a stablecoin backed by XRP through its Liquity V2 platform. This move is aimed at improving decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases and increasing on-chain liquidity, potentially creating new opportunities for XRP.

Additionally, Gumi, a gaming and blockchain company in Japan, has established an XRP treasury worth 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million). This aligns with SBI Holdings’ push into blockchain finance, further signaling growing corporate interest in XRP as a treasury asset.

Ripple has also outlined its plans to expand in the African market with its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD. Ripple intends to work with fintech partners like Chipper Cash and Yellow Card to inject $700 million into cross-border payments.

The post XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.