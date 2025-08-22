XRP Price to $11 and Dogecoin to $1.50 Will Happen, But Not Before This Coin Touches $0.50 from Under $0.005

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 07:02
Bold prospects are frequent on the crypto market, with a recent flow of speculation currently hinting at massive price shifts for some of the most discussed digital currencies. Based on the latest pundits, XRP is set to rocket to $11 and Dogecoin to $1.50, but there is still a wild card yet to draw the line. An obscure altcoin, available now with a price of less than half a cent, is predicted to reach one-half-dollar first, the pretext of a marketwide rally. While the total crypto market cap plummeted to near-historic lows, some coins managed to retain their value despite the carnage.

$LILPEPE Presale Surges Past $20M – Final Stages Now Live

With presale raising more than $20 million and selling 13 billion tokens at various stages of presale, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) creates a stir in the meme coins sector. The latest tenth stage was sold out in a few days already, with Stage 11 currently running at $0.0020 per token, twice cheaper than its early sale, and would have provided 50 percent of returns on listing at $0.003.

Trading on Layer 2, built on the Ethereum chain, 0% trading tax, staking rewards, bot protection and currently have a token giveaway of 777K worth of $LILPEPE. The presale portion of the supply is just 26.5 percent of the total, with prices already increasing rapidly, so Stage 11 might be the final opportunity to get in before exchange listing.

$777K Giveaway Fuels Little Pepe Hype

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is heating up by giving away a massive sum of $777,000 so that early adopters are rewarded on a large scale. The giveaway will feature 10 lucky winners, each receiving $77,000 worth of tokens of the meme coin, and will therefore be one of the largest giveaways in the meme coin category.

To become a participant, a user has to increase their contribution to the presale in LittlePepe.com to at least 100 dollars, fulfill all the tasks the giveaway portal suggests, and provide their valid wallet along with contact information. More involvement means more triumph.

Little Pepe has already gathered more than 20 million, and Stage 11 of the presale is already active. This competition makes the treasure pile with a comically high reward even more exciting, with what is already looking like one of the most successful 2025 meme coin offerings.

Why $LILPEPE Could Be the Surprise Catalyst Before XRP and DOGE Rally

Although the potential increase of XRP to $11 and Dogecoin to $1.50 have been making headlines, most analysts agree that these acts will not stand alone. The future of these already established giants is not in their next big step, but now the focus has turned to a creaming meme coin called $LILPEPE, which shows some serious moves. Trading below $0.005, $LILPEPE has already raised eyebrows with its rocket presale and its plans which are ambitious. Other analysts believe that it may reach $0.50 soon, before XRP and DOGE reach their goals leaving much of the market excited in the process.

Conclusion: $LILPEPE Leading the Charge

With XRP and Dogecoin, looking up large price areas, LILPEPE is rising as a breakout commodity. The presale momentum, special features and hype are growing, and this means that it may reach the price of $0.50 before such heavyweights as BTC or ETH, thereby sparking the next crypto boom. It is one coin worth monitoring in 2025 by an investor.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-price-to-11-and-dogecoin-to-1-50-will-happen-but-not-before-this-coin-touches-0-50-from-under-0-005/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

