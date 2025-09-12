XRP Price Today: Analysts Predicted This Viral Meme To 25x As Ripple Investors Are Rushing To Buy LBRETT

The XRP price today is back above $3 after briefly slipping to $2.8 in the past weeks, signaling renewed momentum for Ripple holders.

While XRP’s run is undeniable, analysts argue an increasing number of investors are also diversifying into smaller, high-upside projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which is tipped for 25x returns. Let’s break down the details!

XRP price today showcases remarkable stability

XRP’s recent rebound extends a broader rally that started in Q4 last year, with XRP now up over 460% year-to-date. According to analysts, this fresh enthusiasm stems from Ripple’s global partnerships, easing regulatory headwinds, and new inflows from investors seeking large-cap safety.

XRP price predictions remain positive but measured. Coinpedia projects XRP climbing toward $4.50 in Q4, while CoinCodex suggests a slightly more modest move to $4.20 in the same period. These targets highlight XRP’s role as a steady, large-cap performer supported by strong fundamentals and its payments-focused ecosystem.

Being already a heavyweight crypto asset, XRP’s $170 billion market cap and enormous token supply limit exponential upside. That’s why many Ripple investors are hedging with LBRETT. Unlike XRP, LBRETT’s micro-cap and early-stage growth potential position it as a play that can realistically deliver multi-bagger returns within a short timeframe.

Ripple investors are piling into LBRETT for 25x gains

While XRP continues to provide stability, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is capturing the imagination of investors seeking explosive upside. Designed as a hybrid meme-utility token, LBRETT addresses Ethereum’s long-standing bottlenecks—high gas fees and congestion—through its advanced layer-2 scaling solution.

This innovation has already won over the market: crypto whales have already poured more than $3.5 million into the Layer Brett presale, reflecting robust early adoption and investor conviction. First-mover gains now stand above 37%, and analysts say that’s just the beginning.

The LBRETT ecosystem is built with long-term sustainability in mind. Holders can stake tokens for lucrative rewards of up to 760% APY, reinforcing network health while providing passive income. The token supply is capped at just 10 billion, ensuring scarcity—a sharp contrast to XRP’s massive issuance of 100B tokens. To foster engagement, the project also launched a $1 million community giveaway, rewarding investors from day one and creating viral momentum across social platforms.

More importantly, LBRETT’s roadmap is not confined to meme coin hype. The team has laid out clear milestones that integrate utility and culture, targeting Ethereum’s fast-growing layer-2 sector—a market projected to reach hundreds of billions in value.

This dual focus means LBRETT is more than speculation; it’s a cultural phenomenon underpinned by real blockchain utility. For Ripple holders seeking diversification, it represents an opportunity to secure the 25x gains that XRP can’t provide due to its size.

Conclusion: why LBRETT shines next to XRP

The XRP price surge to $3 has reignited excitement, proving Ripple’s staying power in the crypto market. But while XRP offers reliability and stability, its enormous market cap means upside will likely remain modest.

In contrast, Layer Brett combines meme appeal with real Ethereum L2 utility, scarcity, and strong presale momentum. With over $3.5 million already raised and a roadmap designed for sustainable growth, LBRETT is emerging as the viral crypto best positioned to deliver the 25x returns investors are chasing in 2025.

Don’t be left behind. Step in now and score your LBRETT share at the $0.0055 bargain price!

 

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

 

The post XRP Price Today: Analysts Predicted This Viral Meme To 25x As Ripple Investors Are Rushing To Buy LBRETT appeared first on Blockonomi.

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
