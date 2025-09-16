XRP Price Today: Ripple Holders Excited About The Fact Of An ETF Approval In 2026, How High Could Prices Go

And as the interest of large financial institutions and significant investment growth is high, XRP is poised to experience significant development.

But there’s another rising crypto that’s catching attention: Remittix (RTX). This PayFi altcoin, focused on real-world payment solutions, is quickly gaining popularity. With a CertiK verification, a live wallet beta, and a 15% referral reward program, Remittix is being seen as one of the best crypto investments for 2025.

XRP Price Today: When Could XRP ETF Be Approved?

XRP price today is $3.003. XRP has been making headlines recently, with strong investment inflows fueling optimism about its future. In the past week alone, XRP investment products attracted $32.5 million, a 221% increase from the previous week. This surge in interest puts XRP in the spotlight, especially with expectations building around a possible XRP ETF approval in the coming months.

Institutional investors are increasingly turning their attention to XRP, and the rising demand is evident from the $48 million XRP products attracted in September alone. This brings the total for the year to a remarkable $1.45 billion, with XRP-linked assets now totaling $2.94 billion.

The big question on everyone’s mind is: When will XRP get its ETF approval? The SEC is expected to decide on multiple XRP ETF applications by the end of October 2025. Applications from major financial firms, such as Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, Canary Capital, and WisdomTree, are all being closely watched. Analysts, including Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, predict that spot XRP ETFs could attract up to $5 billion in their first month of trading.

Remittix: Why It Could Be The Best Crypto to Buy Now Alongside XRP

While XRP is gaining momentum in the market, another rising star, Remittix (RTX), is making waves in the PayFi sector. Remittix has been gaining attention as one of the best cryptos to buy now, thanks to its unique focus on solving real-world payment problems. CertiK Verification CertiK is the leading blockchain security company in the industry and has officially certified Remittix. This validation is a massive achievement that will strengthen investor trust in the security and transparency of the project.

Here’s what makes Remittix a standout option:

Remittix Pre-Launch Token Ranking: Remittix is ranked as the top 1 on CertiK as a pre-launch token, which further confirms the project to be a high-tier project in the market.

Remittix is ranked as the top 1 on CertiK as a pre-launch token, which further confirms the project to be a high-tier project in the market. Wallet Beta Live: Remittix wallet beta is live, and the site is being tested by its users and community members. This is a big leap towards making Remittix live for everybody and being ready to launch.

Remittix wallet beta is live, and the site is being tested by its users and community members. This is a big leap towards making Remittix live for everybody and being ready to launch. 15% USDT Referral Rewards: Remittix offers a 15% USDT referral reward, paid out daily. This referral program incentivizes users to promote Remittix, helping the project grow its user base and increase market visibility.

Conclusion

XRP is gaining a lot of attention with growing investment and the possibility of an ETF approval in 2026, which could send its price even higher. However, Remittix is also emerging as a strong contender in the crypto space. With its CertiK verification, a wallet in beta, and a 15% USDT referral reward program, Remittix is proving to be more than just another crypto token. If you’re looking for an investment with real-world utility and high growth potential, Remittix could be a great choice alongside XRP as we head into 2025.

