XRP Price Today: Ripple & Remittix Battle It Out For Top PayFi Crypto In 2025

Analysts suggest a move toward $3 or even $3.15 if momentum holds. Recent rallies have shown short-term upward potential, attracting both retail and institutional attention.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a leading PayFi altcoin with real-world use. With CertiK verification, a live wallet beta, and crypto-to-bank payments, RTX gains popularity. Investors are monitoring both assets for growth and utility in 2025.

XRP Price Outlook: Testing Support Levels Amid Recovery

XRP price is currently $2.85. Ripple is attempting a bounce after finding support at the lower level of a parallel channel. Analysts say this could send the price toward $3 or even $3.15 if the support holds.

XRP has traded within this pattern for months, reclaiming the line after minor dips. This upward trend has been accompanied by a temporary increase after every recovery, implying that it is possible that the momentum carries on. Investors are waiting to determine whether the coin can maintain this bounce.

Trading volumes and technical indicators are other factors being tracked by investors to determine the next step of XRP. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the token is not oversold any longer, which may indicate that the buying momentum may grow over time.

In the meantime, the approaches to moving averages of around $2.88 and $2.92 serve as resistance and passing the resistance could be a confirmation that the new upward trend has begun. These levels are being closely observed by the traders, and a sustained break may result in additional short-term and institutional purchases.

Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Investors Are Eyeing

While XRP fights for dominance, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a trending PayFi altcoin. Remittix has raised over $26.8 million, sold more than 673 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its growing adoption and strong technical foundation make it a serious competitor to XRP in the PayFi sector.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Investor Attention

Remittix is ranked #1 on CertiK, ensuring top security standards.

The wallet beta is live, allowing community testers to engage early.

Users can send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries.

Supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies.

Early investors can earn 15% referral rewards in USDT, which is claimable everyday.

Conclusion: Remittix Could Outshine XRP in 2025

XRP is showing signs of recovery above the lower boundary of its parallel channel. A successful rally could push the price toward $3 or $3.15. However, Remittix provides a more secure and utility-focused alternative, with strong adoption and real-world PayFi functionality.

For investors looking for the best crypto to buy now, Remittix combines growth potential, verified security, and practical usage, making it a top contender in the PayFi sector alongside Ripple.

