XRP Price Under Pressure as Whales Offload 200 Million Tokens

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 23:30
NEAR
NEAR$2,704-0,84%
XRP
XRP$3,0387-0,35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01366-1,15%

The token is trading near $3.02, with analysts warning of a possible dip toward $2.78 if selling continues.

According to market analyst Ali Martinez, whales have unloaded approximately 200 million XRP in the past two weeks, raising concerns over sustained downward momentum.

Data from Santiment shows that major wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP significantly reduced their positions, coinciding with the latest pullback in price.

Technical indicators also suggest caution. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering around 53, indicating neutral momentum but leaning toward bearish territory.

At the same time, XRP recently failed to hold above $3.10, with traders eyeing $2.78 as the next key support level.

Ali noted that if selling pressure persists, XRP could retest the $2.90 and $2.80 zones before stabilizing. Failure to defend these levels may trigger a deeper correction.

Despite the bearish signals, XRP has shown resilience around $3.00, where buying interest has repeatedly emerged. Traders will now be watching whether this level holds in the coming sessions or if whales continue to weigh on the market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post XRP Price Under Pressure as Whales Offload 200 Million Tokens appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001975+16,45%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 11:00
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0,5184-1,55%
Pi Network
PI$0,35481-0,60%
VeChain
VET$0,02428-0,73%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,42+2,53%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08702-3,37%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

RWA Sector Gains Attention as Blockchain Meets Real Estate