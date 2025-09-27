Crypto market today. XRP suffers hefty long liquidations despite minimal price drop. Crypto market suffers $400M liquidation in 24 hours. Dogecoin whales accumulate $480MCrypto market today. XRP suffers hefty long liquidations despite minimal price drop. Crypto market suffers $400M liquidation in 24 hours. Dogecoin whales accumulate $480M

XRP Records Insane 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance, Ethereum and Bitcoin Plunge in $400 Million Bloodbath, 2 Billion Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest

By: Coinstats
2025/09/27 06:57
XRP
XRP$2.7793+0.39%
Crypto market today. XRP suffers hefty long liquidations despite minimal price drop. Crypto market suffers $400M liquidation in 24 hours. Dogecoin whales accumulate $480M
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What's Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,610.34+0.07%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000892+3.00%
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.60%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57548-4.60%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
