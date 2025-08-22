XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why

XRP rich list shows majority hold crumbs, not life-changing wealth.

Analyst says wallet distribution proves only few can become wealthy.

Ripple’s $10 trillion vision contrasts with limited holder wealth reality.

The XRP community often speculates about a dramatic price surge, with predictions ranging from $100 to even $1,000 per token. Although such projections are very exciting to investors, critics argue that the valuation is unrealistic, and even if it happens, only a few people will become rich, as opposed to the general assumption.

According to market commentator 24hrsCrypto, this assumption is misleading. In a recent broadcast, he dissected the XRP rich list to show that only a few holders could reasonably profit from a significant rally.

XRP Wallet Data Reveals Uneven Distribution

24hrsCrypto highlighted that more than 3 million wallets currently hold between 0 and 20 XRP. These accounts are what he termed as residuals, and they usually reflect small exchange balances or test wallets. The average amount of XRP in each is approximately 8 XRP, or less than $25 today.

Also Read: Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens, Sells BTC to Snap Up Millions in Ethereum

The second bracket of 2.5 million wallets is between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these accounts possess more than 210 million tokens and have an average balance of 83 XRP, which is approximately $240.

Together, these two categories account for 81 percent of all XRP wallets. Their tokens total almost 234 million, but their average balances are unlikely to make them rich even at the price of XRP, which is $1000.

In addition, 24hrsCrypto pointed out that higher wallet values are deceptive. Most people separate their holdings into several accounts, so wallet numbers overestimate the number of wealthy investors. Due to this, very few people worldwide have sufficient XRP to get a good reward.

Ripple’s Larger Ambition Provides Context

While the XRP rich list analysis shows limited wealth potential for most, Ripple continues to pursue its broader vision. Its executives describe their mission as building the “Internet of Value,” a financial network designed to transform how money moves globally.

They liken this phase to Amazon’s initial concentration on books and then growth into a one-trillion-dollar powerhouse. Today’s financial system has trillions of dollars invested in it, and Ripple believes that its technology has the potential to rival systems such as SWIFT.

Analyst Remains Confident in Price Growth

Despite stressing that few people will get rich, 24hrsCrypto expressed confidence in XRP’s future. He predicted that the token would hit $100 and rise to $2000 or even $3000.

He argued that the math behind distribution proves mass billionaire creation is impossible, but a small group of well-positioned holders could see life-changing gains if those projections materialize.

The XRP rich list indicates that the distribution of wealth in the ecosystem is skewed into the hands of a few investors. According to 24hrsCrypto, while XRP may achieve high valuations, only a limited number of holders have enough tokens to benefit on a transformative scale.

Also Read: MetaMask Set to Launch Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD With Major Partners

The post XRP Rich List: Pundit Explains XRP Wealth Distribution, Says Only Few People Will Get Rich – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.