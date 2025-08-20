XRP Set to Skyrocket to $5, But This Sub-$0.01 Gem Could Deliver 50x Gains by 2026, Say Market Experts

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 21:10
XRP price is back in the spotlight as optimism grows around a possible run toward $5. Some traders see this as the beginning of a larger breakout, while others are unsure if the momentum will hold. And while XRP is grabbing headlines, a number of investors are starting to look toward newer projects that could offer even bigger upside.

One of those projects is Unilabs Finance, which is still trading at just $0.0108 in its presale. Market watchers argue that while XRP price action may generate short-term headlines, Unilabs Finance’s 50x growth potential could be the real long-term story. Its blend of AI-driven DeFi tools, and an early presale entry has set the stage for massive gains.

XRP Price Analysis: Is the $5 Rally Feasible?

XRP price has been holding above $3, moving between $2.90 and $3.40 in recent sessions. Buyers have managed to keep the token supported, but analysts point out that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slipping, which suggests the rally may be losing steam. That kind of signal often makes traders a little more cautious.

This looks a lot like the setup traders saw back in late 2020 that led to a sharp drop. For now, resistance is holding around $3.26 to $3.40, while support is sitting near $2.90 to $3.00. If XRP price can push through $3.40, analysts believe the rally could continue towards $5, but if it falls under $2.90, it might slide toward $2.75 or even lower.

AD 4nXcJZXDv9C5bv2FqVEMgtoCn 4oDqr5qaf2qAlvCIj YXqbF33Jd8UvtGiAum9nEZZO7JSUvMoPh8kZ2uDwjuLiIjTO7EU78N9AEFmwso0FdL2t xPBHF2Fn86Vc5las8Imwqsvf9g4dFWAnWM1NPw?key=mW7EnrOwat0U hIMMniX9w

Source: TradingView

The XRP price is currently sitting around $3.01, down 4.6% over the past week. Some investors still believe a run toward $5 is realistic, but others argue that the momentum just isn’t strong enough to deliver such returns on its own. That’s why early-stage tokens like Unilabs Finance, still priced under a penny, are getting more attention. 

Liquidity Shift: Unilabs Finance Presale Strengthens As XRP Price Faces Volatility

As traders debate whether the XRP price can break out of its current range, a different story is unfolding in presale markets. Unilabs Finance isn’t waiting on charts or resistance levels; it’s carving out a role as an AI-powered hub for DeFi. Instead of watching candles flicker, investors are piling in as the project’s Asset Under Management (AUM) breezes past $30 million.

Currently priced at $0.0108 in presale, a 50x increase by 2026 would place the $UNIL token at $0.54. At that level, even a modest presale entry could multiply into significant returns. Also, Unilabs Finance has already raised more than $13.8 million, showing strong early confidence.

What makes it compelling isn’t just the low entry price, but also its full suite of features:

  • Cross-Chain Trading Hub for seamless asset swaps across major blockchains
  • Stablecoin Savings Accounts offering steady returns with low risk
  • AI-Powered Portfolio Management that continuously rebalances holdings
  • Yield Optimization Pools with automated strategies for high-performance staking
  • Self-Custodial Asset Vault for maximum security and transparency

These institutional-grade tools are rarely accessible on most traditional DeFi platforms, let alone at the ground-floor stage of a presale.

Presale Momentum and Bonus Incentives

The presale for Unilabs Finance is still in an early phase, giving investors a chance to enter at just $0.0108 before the next increase to $0.012. With its CoinMarketCap listing around the corner, demand is expected to rise sharply. Investors can also use the UNIL40 coupon code to receive a 40% bonus on their next purchase, making the entry point even more attractive.AD 4nXemvjdAK8C0d8LHpfhsZHYS1JEtq I9GcT 1O 2ubqDUEGZUr8F YuMpCx4R4V48xyGOWebiqae7I7JsQPCV7wBFTo2kDPJZXCNdq10HLuWiBciqRP1N6wpDdnFXseNYQsxqCJCBJWdud1Po6jnATQ?key=mW7EnrOwat0U hIMMniX9w

Beyond the presale, the platform redistributes 30% of platform fees back to holders through a tiered rewards model. This means that participation not only provides exposure to potential 50x price growth but also steady fee-based income.

The Bigger Picture

When trading slows and prices move sideways, markets often cool off or slip lower. XRP price might manage to push higher, but compared with newer tokens just entering the market, its room for big gains looks more limited.

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance combines a clear use case with cutting-edge technology. Its presale pricing, proposed listing, 50x growth potential, and wide range of AI-powered features make it stand out as more than a speculative bet.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain's financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
