XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Cryptos Set for Faster ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 18:30
Union
U$0.014266+8.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001335+2.61%
XRP
XRP$3.1254+3.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724+0.34%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24815+5.81%

XRP, SHIB, and HBAR among 15 crypto assets eligible for faster ETF approval under SEC’s new rule, reducing approval time to 75 days.

 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a new rule that accelerates the approval process for crypto ETFs. 

With this rule in place, XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR) are now among 12-15 cryptocurrencies eligible for faster ETF launches. This change could impact the timeline for these digital assets to be listed on major exchanges, making it easier for investors to access crypto-based financial products.

SEC’s Approval of Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

On September 17, 2025, the SEC approved new generic listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

The approval allows platforms such as Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe to list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including digital assets. This move eliminates the need for a 19b-4 filing, which previously slowed down the approval process.

The new rule reduces the approval timeline for crypto ETFs from 240 days to just 75 days. According to SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, this rule will help ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in digital asset innovation. 

By streamlining the process, the SEC aims to foster greater investor choice and market accessibility, ultimately making it easier to engage with digital assets in trusted U.S. capital markets.

Eligible Crypto Assets for Faster ETF Launches

Under the new rule, cryptocurrencies that have futures contracts trading on regulated platforms like Coinbase are eligible for quicker approval. Among these are well-known assets like XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR). 

These assets, along with others like Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Stellar (XLM), are now part of a select group of 12-15 cryptocurrencies that could see ETF launches much sooner than before.

Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, revealed that the SEC is focusing on assets with futures contracts in regulated markets. 

These assets are seen as more secure and fit for inclusion in ETFs, which is why they are among the first to benefit from the reduced approval timeline. With the SEC’s move to approve these listings, market watchers anticipate a surge in institutional interest in digital asset ETFs.

Price Surge for XRP, SHIB, and HBAR

Following the SEC’s approval of the new listing standards, the prices of XRP, SHIB, and HBAR have seen notable increases. 

XRP’s price surged more than 3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $3.10. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained nearly 4%, bringing its price to $0.00001354. Hedera (HBAR) also saw a rise of over 4%, with its price climbing to $0.2458.

These price increases come amid a broader crypto market rally sparked by the Federal Reserve’s recent 25 basis point rate cut. 

Additionally, the SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards has fueled further optimism in the market. The increased trading volumes for these assets also suggest that investors are showing strong interest in the growing ETF market for digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3