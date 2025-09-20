The post XRP Steadies at $3 Amid Ripple’s DBS-Franklin Tokenized Finance Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s Neutral Funding Signals Calm Before the Next Breakout According to market analyst Tom Tucker, XRP is showing remarkable balance in derivatives markets, with funding rates holding steady at 0.02%.  This level is considered neutral, indicating neither aggressive long positioning nor panic-driven shorting. For traders, such equilibrium in funding is a signal worth watching, especially as XRP consolidates around the critical $3 support zone. Tucker pointed out, “No overheated longs, no panic shorts, just steady spot demand building at the $3 support zone. Neutral funding at key highs often sets the stage for the next leg up.” Source: Tom Tucker Notably, funding rates in perpetual futures reveal market balance because spikes signal overheated longs or shorts and heighten liquidation risks, while neutral funding shows futures traders moving in step with genuine spot demand. This explains why Tucker highlights XRP’s healthy setup, noting the absence of reckless leverage and the steady spot demand consolidating at $3, a structure that often precedes the next major rally with a 35% upside on the table.  Therefore, the $3 level has emerged as both a psychological and technical stronghold for XRP. Repeated tests after the recent rally have seen buyers step in with conviction, reinforcing $3 as a solid support zone and lowering the risk of a sharp pullback in the near term. Ripple’s Strategic Alliance Targets the Next Evolution in Tokenized Finance Ripple president Monica Long stressed that tokenization’s real potential goes far beyond digitizing assets. While blockchain has enabled tokenized equities, bonds, and real-world assets, the industry still lacks the building blocks for mass adoption.  “For tokenized finance to deliver on its promise, we need liquid secondary markets, real utility like collateralization, and stablecoins such as RLUSD,” Long said. This vision is at the core of Ripple’s new partnership with DBS Bank and… The post XRP Steadies at $3 Amid Ripple’s DBS-Franklin Tokenized Finance Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s Neutral Funding Signals Calm Before the Next Breakout According to market analyst Tom Tucker, XRP is showing remarkable balance in derivatives markets, with funding rates holding steady at 0.02%.  This level is considered neutral, indicating neither aggressive long positioning nor panic-driven shorting. For traders, such equilibrium in funding is a signal worth watching, especially as XRP consolidates around the critical $3 support zone. Tucker pointed out, “No overheated longs, no panic shorts, just steady spot demand building at the $3 support zone. Neutral funding at key highs often sets the stage for the next leg up.” Source: Tom Tucker Notably, funding rates in perpetual futures reveal market balance because spikes signal overheated longs or shorts and heighten liquidation risks, while neutral funding shows futures traders moving in step with genuine spot demand. This explains why Tucker highlights XRP’s healthy setup, noting the absence of reckless leverage and the steady spot demand consolidating at $3, a structure that often precedes the next major rally with a 35% upside on the table.  Therefore, the $3 level has emerged as both a psychological and technical stronghold for XRP. Repeated tests after the recent rally have seen buyers step in with conviction, reinforcing $3 as a solid support zone and lowering the risk of a sharp pullback in the near term. Ripple’s Strategic Alliance Targets the Next Evolution in Tokenized Finance Ripple president Monica Long stressed that tokenization’s real potential goes far beyond digitizing assets. While blockchain has enabled tokenized equities, bonds, and real-world assets, the industry still lacks the building blocks for mass adoption.  “For tokenized finance to deliver on its promise, we need liquid secondary markets, real utility like collateralization, and stablecoins such as RLUSD,” Long said. This vision is at the core of Ripple’s new partnership with DBS Bank and…

XRP Steadies at $3 Amid Ripple’s DBS-Franklin Tokenized Finance Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 18:18
XRP’s Neutral Funding Signals Calm Before the Next Breakout

According to market analyst Tom Tucker, XRP is showing remarkable balance in derivatives markets, with funding rates holding steady at 0.02%. 

This level is considered neutral, indicating neither aggressive long positioning nor panic-driven shorting. For traders, such equilibrium in funding is a signal worth watching, especially as XRP consolidates around the critical $3 support zone.

Tucker pointed out, “No overheated longs, no panic shorts, just steady spot demand building at the $3 support zone. Neutral funding at key highs often sets the stage for the next leg up.”

Source: Tom Tucker

Notably, funding rates in perpetual futures reveal market balance because spikes signal overheated longs or shorts and heighten liquidation risks, while neutral funding shows futures traders moving in step with genuine spot demand.

This explains why Tucker highlights XRP’s healthy setup, noting the absence of reckless leverage and the steady spot demand consolidating at $3, a structure that often precedes the next major rally with a 35% upside on the table. 

Therefore, the $3 level has emerged as both a psychological and technical stronghold for XRP. Repeated tests after the recent rally have seen buyers step in with conviction, reinforcing $3 as a solid support zone and lowering the risk of a sharp pullback in the near term.

Ripple’s Strategic Alliance Targets the Next Evolution in Tokenized Finance

Ripple president Monica Long stressed that tokenization’s real potential goes far beyond digitizing assets. While blockchain has enabled tokenized equities, bonds, and real-world assets, the industry still lacks the building blocks for mass adoption. 

“For tokenized finance to deliver on its promise, we need liquid secondary markets, real utility like collateralization, and stablecoins such as RLUSD,” Long said.

This vision is at the core of Ripple’s new partnership with DBS Bank and global investment firm Franklin Templeton. The alliance is designed to address structural inefficiencies in tokenized finance by creating an ecosystem where tokenized assets are not only issued but actively used within a broader financial framework.

Liquidity remains the biggest hurdle for tokenization, without active secondary markets, tokenized assets lose utility and institutional appeal. 

Ripple’s collaboration targets this gap by building deeper liquidity pools, enabling seamless asset transfers and instant settlement.

Notably, Long stressed that tokenized assets must deliver real utility, not just exist as digital placeholders. One of the strongest use cases is collateralization, allowing bonds, equities, or funds to back loans and derivatives. This could unlock efficiency gains for banks and asset managers while cutting systemic friction across capital markets.

Stablecoins like Ripple’s RLUSD are crucial, serving as bridge assets that ensure price stability for transactions, settlements, and cross-border flows. By anchoring tokenized assets to a stable unit, RLUSD boosts confidence and reliability in blockchain-based financial transactions.

Therefore, Ripple’s partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton positions it at the forefront of tokenized finance. DBS offers institutional banking expertise, Franklin Templeton brings asset management scale, and Ripple provides blockchain technology and liquidity solutions, together bridging the gap between tokenization’s promise and real-world adoption.

Conclusion

Ripple’s partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton goes beyond a strategic alliance, it’s shaping the future of tokenized finance. By tackling liquidity challenges, enabling collateralized utility, and integrating stablecoins like RLUSD, the collaboration addresses the key barriers to mainstream adoption.

On the other hand, XRP’s 0.02% neutral funding and solid $3 support signal a balanced market, no speculative extremes, just steady spot demand quietly building momentum. This equilibrium sets the stage for XRP’s next potential surge.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11116/calm-cool-collected-xrp-steadies-at-3-as-ripple-s-president-says-dbs-franklin-alliance-fuels-tokenized-finance-momentum

