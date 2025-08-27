XRP: The Most Attacked Crypto That Keeps Getting Free Marketing

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/27 18:30
Capverse
CAP$0.07158+1.44%
XRP
XRP$2.9949+2.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012749+1.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068-1.59%
Digital Wealth Partners Raises $200M in XRP to Boost Investment Funds

The post XRP: The Most Attacked Crypto That Keeps Getting Free Marketing appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP sits in a unique spot in the crypto world. Despite being the third-largest crypto by market cap at around $180 billion, it remains one of the most criticized assets in the industry. From Bitcoin maximalists to Ethereum and Solana advocates and now even Chainlink supporters, XRP has been under nonstop attack. 

Top experts argue that nonstop criticism is actually boosting Ripple’s visibility, giving the token stronger engagement than many rivals.

Free Marketing Through Controversy

ETF Expert and ETF Store President Nate Geraci highlighted the irony, pointing out that despite the hate, XRP is bigger than BlackRock. 

Stepping forward to clear the air, Crypto investor Paul Barron explained why XRP’s position is so unique. According to him, constant attacks from Bitcoin maximalists, Ethereum supporters, or even Solana fans don’t hurt XRP, they actually make it stronger. 

Barron added that this hate is actually “free marketing,” as every jab against XRP keeps the token in the spotlight. He even called this effect an “inverse sentiment engine,” where negativity creates more visibility instead of less.

Community Power vs. Online Attacks

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan added another twist. He noted that even Chainlink supporters have recently joined in attacking XRP, XRPL, and its community. But instead of silencing XRP’s voice, these attacks have fueled its passionate community. Every insult only activates stronger engagement, keeping XRP’s presence alive in every debate.

While Morgan admitted that some criticisms do raise valid questions that XRP advocates need to address. 

While online hate works in XRP’s favor, its biggest challenge was on the court for a long time. The legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finally over. 

On August 22, 2025, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals approved a joint agreement to dismiss all appeals and close the case.

As part of the settlement, Ripple will pay a $125 million civil penalty. This fine covers institutional XRP sales that the court classified as unregistered securities offerings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer