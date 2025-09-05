XRP Traders Stay Nervous As Meme Enthusiasts Back This New Memecoin Set For A 20x Rally This Month

Ripple (XRP) may have cleared its legal baggage, but the price action hasn’t followed. Traders are growing restless as the token drifts sideways without much spark. In a cycle driven by energy, not just fundamentals, attention is shifting fast. Enter Layer Brett—a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s making noise across social channels and presale dashboards. With real staking, meme-fuelled momentum, and calls for a 20x breakout this month, it’s becoming the clear alternative for traders tired of waiting.

Ripple (XRP): Traders stay cautious as momentum slips away

Despite clearing some major legal hurdles earlier this year, XRP hasn’t delivered the price action many hoped for. The token remains widely used in institutional corridors, but trader sentiment has cooled noticeably. On-chain metrics show whale wallets have leveled off, and retail activity around XRP is far quieter than it was even a few months ago.

That doesn’t mean XRP is collapsing—it’s just not moving. There’s no viral spark, no incentive mechanism like staking, and no strong narrative pulling in new buyers. It still plays a role in cross-border payments, and long-term holders continue to back its fundamentals. But in a cycle dominated by speed and spectacle, XRP feels like it’s lagging the trend.

Many traders now describe it as a “safe but slow” asset—fine to hold, but unlikely to 10x. And that’s exactly what’s making some jump ship. As attention flows toward meme-driven projects with high upside and low entry costs, XRP is being quietly rotated out of speculative portfolios.

In this environment, being functional isn’t enough. Traders want tokens that generate buzz, build fast-moving communities, and offer real potential for breakout returns. Right now, XRP isn’t doing any of those things. It may still be a solid long-term project, but the excitement is clearly elsewhere—and the market has noticed.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme-driven, fast-moving, and aiming for 20x

While XRP holds steady, Layer Brett is racing ahead. Built as a meme coin on Ethereum Layer 2, it’s everything XRP isn’t right now—fast, fun, community-driven, and buzzing with energy. The project has gained serious traction in recent weeks as meme coin traders rotate into early-stage tokens with explosive potential. And with a presale price still under a cent, Layer Brett is perfectly positioned for a parabolic move.

What makes Layer Brett different isn’t just the branding—it’s the functionality. Staking is already live, transactions are fast and cheap, and the community is growing across all major platforms. Early buyers are earning daily rewards through the dApp, and presale rounds are selling out faster each time.

A 20x rally may sound like a stretch, but in meme coin land, it’s not unusual—and Layer Brett has the momentum to back up the speculation. Social channels are heating up, influencer attention is building, and the Layer Brett roadmap includes gamified staking and NFT integrations aimed at locking in long-term engagement.

Traders who feel stuck in sideways plays like XRP are finding what they’re looking for in Layer Brett: movement, noise, and real upside. It’s not trying to be the next XRP—it’s aiming to be something far more dynamic.

Conclusion:

XRP still has its place, but it’s not the trade it once was. For those chasing movement, not maintenance, Layer Brett offers the kind of upside and urgency this cycle thrives on. In excess of $2.6 million of early investment has already been accumulated. Fast, early, and built for community-driven gains—it’s exactly where the market seems to be heading.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post XRP Traders Stay Nervous As Meme Enthusiasts Back This New Memecoin Set For A 20x Rally This Month appeared first on Blockonomi.