XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth

2025/09/21 21:01
On August 7, Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally closed. Both sides dropped appeals, locking in a ruling that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, though institutional sales remain restricted under an injunction. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty, but for investors the real outcome was clarity: the uncertainty that had overshadowed XRP for years is now gone. The decision has already fueled optimism in a market where questions of regulatory status weigh heavily on adoption.

Amid this optimism, the XRP ecosystem is beginning to focus less on legal risk and more on practical applications. One of the longest frustrations for XRP holders has been the absence of staking. While Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano users could earn rewards by putting their assets to work, XRP holders had little choice but to wait for price appreciation. XRP Tundra aims to change that by introducing on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, alongside a presale model that delivers both a utility token and a governance token at an early entry price.

Presale Delivers Two Tokens at Once

The presale currently offers TUNDRA-S at $0.01, with early participants receiving more than the base allocation. Each purchase comes with a nineteen percent bonus in tokens and free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. This effectively gives participants exposure to two assets for the cost of one, along with additional rewards.

The sale reserves forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply for presale buyers. Launch values are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing rare transparency at such an early stage. For many in the XRP community, these terms stand out against a backdrop of presales that often leave token valuations vague until exchange listings.

Utility and Governance Split Across Solana and XRP

The dual-token structure addresses a problem that has challenged other projects: trying to make one asset do too much. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is designed for activity in staking and yield-generating applications. TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger, is designed for governance and reserves, ensuring decision-making and long-term balance are kept within XRPL’s infrastructure.

This separation mirrors broader trends in crypto, where specialized tokens have supported sustainable ecosystems. For participants, the structure offers access to Solana’s high-throughput DeFi environment while maintaining a governance role on XRPL. The combination ties the tokens to complementary networks rather than isolating them on a single chain.

Staking Through Cryo Vaults

The core innovation for XRP holders is the staking platform. Cryo Vaults allow XRP to be locked directly on-ledger for seven, thirty, sixty, or ninety days, with returns scaling up to thirty percent annualized for longer terms. Unlike wrapped tokens or custodial services, this design keeps XRP on its native chain, reducing counterparty risks.

Frost Keys add further utility by allowing users to increase yields or reduce lockup times. Together, Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys provide both predictability and flexibility. Although staking is not yet live, presale participants secure priority access. For long-time XRP holders, this marks the first serious opportunity to earn consistent returns without leaving XRPL.

Transparency and Market Response

XRP Tundra has taken steps to provide assurance in a market where trust is often in short supply. Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, while the team has also completed identity verification through Vital Block. These checks aim to reduce the uncertainty that has surrounded many other presales.

Community coverage is beginning to build as well. The Crypto Legends channel recently examined the presale, highlighting how the flat entry price and dual-token model stand out in the current market. The analysis, available here, pointed to XRP Tundra as a practical solution for a community that has waited years for staking.

A Turning Point for XRP Utility

With legal uncertainty resolved and new developments underway, XRP is entering a new phase. XRP Tundra adds to this momentum by solving a long-standing problem for holders: the inability to earn yield. Staking through Cryo Vaults, enhanced by Frost Keys, together with a presale that delivers both utility and governance tokens, positions the project as a meaningful step forward for the ecosystem.

For a community that has spent years watching other blockchains generate rewards, XRP Tundra provides a chance to finally participate on equal terms.

Follow XRP Tundra’s updates:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-news-xrp-update-xrp-tundra-presale-at-0-01-positions-early-investors-for-wealth/

