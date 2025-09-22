The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders have often complained that their coin has limited use beyond payments. While other blockchains offered staking and yield, XRP owners could do little except hold and wait. That may be about to change. XRP Tundra is trying to solve this with a presale that introduces dual tokens, a staking system built for XRPL, and early participation incentives. The sale is priced at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S in Phase 1, with a 19% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X included. The model stands out because it provides two tokens with distinct functions at a fixed entry price, giving participants more than a simple speculative purchase. Presale Structure Offers Two Assets The presale allocates 40% percent of TUNDRA-S 200 million supply to participants, making them central to the project from the start. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is meant for staking and yield. TUNDRA-X, distributed on the XRP Ledger, is intended for governance and reserves. Launch values are already defined at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, creating transparency about how the team envisions market entry. Buyers can calculate the potential upside without relying on vague promises. For XRP holders who have often been excluded from token sales that offer little clarity, this approach has added weight to the presale’s momentum. Staking With Cryo Vaults One of the most important features of XRP Tundra is its staking system. Cryo Vaults will allow holders to lock XRP directly on the ledger for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Yields increase with commitment, topping out at 30% APY for the longest terms. Because tokens remain on XRPL rather than being wrapped or sent to custodians, users keep full ledger security while earning. The significance is clear when compared to other ecosystems. Ethereum validators currently average around 3–4% APY, and even high-yield DeFi… The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders have often complained that their coin has limited use beyond payments. While other blockchains offered staking and yield, XRP owners could do little except hold and wait. That may be about to change. XRP Tundra is trying to solve this with a presale that introduces dual tokens, a staking system built for XRPL, and early participation incentives. The sale is priced at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S in Phase 1, with a 19% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X included. The model stands out because it provides two tokens with distinct functions at a fixed entry price, giving participants more than a simple speculative purchase. Presale Structure Offers Two Assets The presale allocates 40% percent of TUNDRA-S 200 million supply to participants, making them central to the project from the start. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is meant for staking and yield. TUNDRA-X, distributed on the XRP Ledger, is intended for governance and reserves. Launch values are already defined at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, creating transparency about how the team envisions market entry. Buyers can calculate the potential upside without relying on vague promises. For XRP holders who have often been excluded from token sales that offer little clarity, this approach has added weight to the presale’s momentum. Staking With Cryo Vaults One of the most important features of XRP Tundra is its staking system. Cryo Vaults will allow holders to lock XRP directly on the ledger for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Yields increase with commitment, topping out at 30% APY for the longest terms. Because tokens remain on XRPL rather than being wrapped or sent to custodians, users keep full ledger security while earning. The significance is clear when compared to other ecosystems. Ethereum validators currently average around 3–4% APY, and even high-yield DeFi…

XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch

XRP holders have often complained that their coin has limited use beyond payments. While other blockchains offered staking and yield, XRP owners could do little except hold and wait. That may be about to change.

XRP Tundra is trying to solve this with a presale that introduces dual tokens, a staking system built for XRPL, and early participation incentives. The sale is priced at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S in Phase 1, with a 19% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X included. The model stands out because it provides two tokens with distinct functions at a fixed entry price, giving participants more than a simple speculative purchase.

Presale Structure Offers Two Assets

The presale allocates 40% percent of TUNDRA-S 200 million supply to participants, making them central to the project from the start. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is meant for staking and yield. TUNDRA-X, distributed on the XRP Ledger, is intended for governance and reserves.

Launch values are already defined at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, creating transparency about how the team envisions market entry. Buyers can calculate the potential upside without relying on vague promises. For XRP holders who have often been excluded from token sales that offer little clarity, this approach has added weight to the presale’s momentum.

Staking With Cryo Vaults

One of the most important features of XRP Tundra is its staking system. Cryo Vaults will allow holders to lock XRP directly on the ledger for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Yields increase with commitment, topping out at 30% APY for the longest terms. Because tokens remain on XRPL rather than being wrapped or sent to custodians, users keep full ledger security while earning.

The significance is clear when compared to other ecosystems. Ethereum validators currently average around 3–4% APY, and even high-yield DeFi platforms rarely sustain double-digit rates without added risk. For XRP holders, who have never had a native option, Cryo Vaults represent a dramatic change. Although staking is not yet live, presale buyers secure guaranteed early access once the feature launches, making the presale more than a token purchase.

Frost Keys Add Flexibility

To expand on the base staking model, the project is introducing Frost Keys — NFTs that interact with Cryo Vaults. They allow participants to either increase yields or shorten lock-up times. The design acknowledges that investors have different goals: some want higher multipliers and are willing to commit long-term, while others prefer flexibility and quicker access to funds.

This extra layer aims to make staking more appealing to different types of investors, whether they want long-term returns or shorter commitments.

Verified and Reviewed

To build trust, the team has gone through multiple independent checks. Smart contract audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team identity verification has also been completed through Vital Block.

Presales often raise concerns about accountability, so publishing these documents early sets XRP Tundra apart from many other projects competing for attention.

Community Coverage and Future Outlook

Interest is spreading across crypto channels. The Crypto Sister YouTube channel recently explained how the presale works and why the two-for-one structure is unusual in today’s market. Telegram discussions also show growing curiosity, especially from XRP holders who see this as a long-awaited chance to earn yield on their holdings.

For early participants, the appeal is simple: a flat $0.01 entry, two tokens instead of one, and a clear path to staking once Cryo Vaults launch. It’s a structure that gives XRP holders a new way to take part in their own ecosystem rather than waiting for price swings alone.

Follow XRP Tundra’s updates:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/

Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra

Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-cryptocurrency-news-xrp-tundra-presale-at-0-01-targets-25x-return-at-launch/

