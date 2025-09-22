The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …

XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/22 21:38
SUI
SUI$3.3526-7.29%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373-1.32%
XRP
XRP$2.858-3.79%
Chainlink
LINK$21.26-7.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02311-8.87%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003392+2.38%
Why XRP Price Is Down Today Ripple Lawyer Bill Morgan Reveals the Truth

The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains by the end of the year.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Market Snapshot: Stalling Giants

The state in which XRP, LINK, SUI, and other crypto giants are in shows a clear path: people are looking for innovation and tangible utility, not just a household name. 

Let’s look at XRP, which is currently trading at $3.03, down 0.29% in the past 7 days. It’s clear that XRP’s price has seen minimal changes over the past week, signifying almost non-existent interest from new investors and slowed-down momentum from old ones.

Its market cap is at $189 billion, making it the 3rd-largest cryptocurrency right now. And with the stagnant momentum, XRP’s potential for upside is not really all that huge or exciting. 

COIN-MARKET-CAP

LINK is suffering a similar fate, with its price moving by only 0.37% to the downside in the past 7 days. It now sits at $24.27, showing fading interest from investors even though Chainlink has established itself as a domineering DeFi player. This has led experts to believe that DeFi, in itself, is no longer as popular as it once was. Instead, investors are looking for something different, more innovative, and easier to use for both crypto enthusiasts and the general public.

chainlink-price

On the other hand, SUI is one of the few larger market players that has seen any upside movement this week. Right now, SUI’s price is at $3.76, a 3.56% increase in the past week. However, even SUI is stalling, even though it’s seen as the more innovative project out of the three. 

sui-cmc

But the market needs more: more innovation, better use cases, and broader adoption. And that’s exactly where Digitap comes in and why experts see it as one of the best ICO presales of 2025.

Introducing Digitap: A Live Omnibank in a World of Concepts

While XRP focuses on institutional settlements, LINK on data feeds, and SUI on smart contracts, Digitap already delivers a finished product directly to consumers: a functional omnibank. It is one of the very few crypto presales to offer a finished product so soon, which only increases the excitement from investors.

Even though the presale is still in very early stages, Digitap offers a myriad of services and products that will go beyond crypto-closed doors:

  1. Unified fiat + crypto wallet + Digitap Card: Real-world spending via physical and virtual cards, support for Apple Pay/Google Pay; ability to hold both fiat and crypto and spend seamlessly.
  2. Privacy and no KYC required: Options like “stealth mode,” offshore accounts, and no-tracking philosophies.
  3. Tokenomics engineered for scarcity: There’s a hard cap of 2 billion $TAP tokens, buy-back & burn mechanisms on transactions, staking penalties that contribute to burn, and non-inflationary staking pools.
  4. Early incentive structure & presale access: Investors get very high APR for early staking – 124% APR, team token lock for 5 years, claimable presale tokens shortly after launch, and more. All of these make $TAP one of the best ICO presales in the world.
digitap

What’s more, all of these features directly align with what many investors now seek when evaluating the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025 – strong use cases, privacy, deflation, and real-world adoption, not just speculations and hype.

Why Analysts See 50x Potential for $TAP

Unlike the other tokens mentioned, which have billion-dollar market caps, $TAP is currently accessible via a presale, offering very early-stage pricing before its official launch. This presents a very different value proposition compared to buying already-diluted tokens on the open market. 

As of now, $TAP is available for a price of $0.0125 per token, a price that will continue to rise as the presale continues. The next stage price is set at $0.0159, a 27% increase from now, and tokens are selling fast. In just the first 24 hours of the presale going live, Digitap raised over $100,000, showing just how eager the market is for this newcomer.

And it’s not stopping, as its tokenomics are designed for appreciation, and its use cases, services, and products are made to be accessible to everyone, driving adoption like we’ve never seen before.

So, it’s not hard to see why analysts believe that $TAP’s price will rise 50x soon, and possibly even more in the longer term.

digitap-presale

Summary

Digitap’s edge over giants like XRP, LINK, and SUI is its combination of a live product, aggressive deflationary tokenomics, and direct consumer utility in a huge market. And while the major players face their own unique challenges, like regulation, niche dependence, and fierce L1 competition, $TAP is already executing its vision of being the world’s first omnibank.

So, the final verdict? XRP, LINK, and SUI will definitely continue to matter. But Digitap is being positioned as the best crypto to buy now, combining presale momentum, real-world adoption going beyond just crypto, and scarcity mechanics. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-11.06%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117778-10.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$25.9-7.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,654.03-2.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011071+0.98%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004671-10.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-11.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised