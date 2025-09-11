World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency backed by Donald Trump, has had a bad year. In particular, after several weeks of heavy selling, it’s currently at a new all-time low. Initially, WLFI was hyped as a political meme coin prior to its launch, and since then, its value has plummeted by more than 60% from its first-day high. Many owners are reassessing their options now.

With the hype surrounding “hype coins” dissipating, traders are now focusing on projects with more concrete plans for 2025. Two names that keep being mentioned are XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE.

WLFI

WLFI began with great enthusiasm on September 1, 2025. The price jumped to $0.46 in hours as early buyers joined in the rush. That run didn’t hold. Large wallets began to dump, token unlocks occurred, and it plummeted quickly. By the end of day one, WLFI had lost half its value.

The team’s attempt to burn 47 million tokens couldn’t halt the decline. Currently, WLFI is trading at $0.1982, down 36% from its high. While $4.89 billion sounds like a lot of money to be made, it is a fickle market. The politics and questionable dealings of the Trump family has led some investors to question the overall project.

XRP

While WLFI has flopped, XRP continues to fulfill its intended purpose. Ripple’s network is based on XRP for faster and low cost cross-border payments. This obvious application keeps it in demand regardless of how the market fluctuates. Banks and payment processors continue to engage with Ripple, which provides a long-term narrative that many traders believe in for XRP.

Although future price projections are subject to a wide range of assumptions, stable growth appears to be the more plausible scenario if adoption continues to gain momentum. For those looking for a more stable option, XRP is the coin to consider among the best altcoins to buy in Q4.

XRP vs MAGACOIN FINANCE – Two Different Angles

XRP represents a safer choice. It’s already being used in payments and has financial partners backing it.

MAGACOIN FINANCE is the new game. It’s a new altcoin making waves because traders see potential for greater growth. As this project isn’t associated with past baggage or politics, it may appear more appealing to some investors.

This divide represents how people view these projects. Some prefer XRP for its stability, while others speculate that MAGACOIN FINANCE will become the top coin in 2025.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

The WLFI crash has dissipated a lot of hype. Many holders are now searching for something new but less volatile than another meme coin. The name MAGACOIN FINANCE is starting to attract attention. The early community is growing, and people appreciate that it provides actual utility beyond its political ties. For some investors, the plan is simple: keep a base in XRP for steady exposure and use MAGACOIN FINANCE as the growth bet.

Final Word

The fall of WLFI serves as a reminder that hype alone cannot sustain a token. XRP remains stable because it’s addressing a real problem – payments. MAGACOIN FINANCE, on the other hand, is attracting attention as a new, lively, and drama-free project. Both offer investors access to a project in 2025, one with proven use and the other with potential growth.

